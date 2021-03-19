Storybook Farm will Egg Your Yard

By Lofton Wheeles

For the Opelika Observer

Storybook Farm is currently accepting orders for its ‘Egg My Yard’ spring fundraiser to bring some “true Easter Bunny magic” to families in the Auburn-Opelika area.

The fundraiser is what Storybook Farm Chief Operations Officer Sara Medley calls “the brainchild of our 2018 Auburn University student interns” and it creates an opportunity to raise money for the organization.

“Egg My Yard is a specialized service that brings Easter to your front door,” she said. “Purchasers can select from a 40- or 100-egg package containing colorful plastic eggs filled with individually wrapped candies and surprises.

“You can go ‘bunny wild’ and add a customizable basket,” Medley said.” Our bunnies consist of Auburn University student volunteers who will deliver baskets and hide Easter Eggs in your front yard the evening of Saturday, April 3.”

Storybook Farm is looking to help families take the stress out of Easter with ‘Egg My Yard’ while playing a part in providing fun memories.

“Families are busier than ever with clubs, sports, school events etc. and we are here to step in to take an item off their to-do list,” Medley said. “I love seeing everyone get festive with it. I had a family leave out a plate of carrots for us one year. And our volunteers really get into their characters as bunnies. They leave the farm with their cars stuffed to the max with Easter Eggs and a pair of bunny ears.”

Medley added that Storybook Farm hopes that this fundraiser will help its mission to create better childhoods.

“Storybook Farm exists to bridge the gap between hardship and hope,” she said. “We believe every child deserves to experience the power of the human-animal bond. All of the proceeds from this fundraiser goes directly into our mission of changing childhoods.”

The event corresponds with CDC guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the ‘bunnies’ will have no contact between the residents that order packages, Medley said.

The ‘egging’ will take place on April 3 between 8. and 11 a.m. and the deadline to order an ‘Egg My Yard’ package is on April 1. Delivery addresses must be within Auburn and Opelika city limits.

To place an order for an ‘Egg My Yard’ package, go to www.one.bidpal.net/eggmyyard2021/browse/featured or for more information, please email Medley at sara@hopeonhorseback.org.