Stone Martin Builders Named on 2022 Top 100 Builder List

OPELIKA —

Opelika based company, Stone Martin Builders (SMB), one of the largest homebuilders across Alabama and the region, is is proud to announce they climbed 16 spots in this year’s ranking of the top 100 builders on a national list, settling in at No. 69.

The annual Builder 100 and Next 100 list looks at the top 200 home builders across the United States, ranked by closings from the previous year. Stone Martin Builders closed on 905 homes in 2021, helping them jump 16 spots over last year.

“Stone Martin Builders helped nearly a thousand individuals and families find a new home to last a lifetime and for the generations to come,” said Frank Plan, CEO of SMB. “We cannot wait to continue expanding our reach and serving more communities in the process of building their dream homes. Thank you for trusting our team with such a valuable part in your life.”

The ranking follows a trend of impressive growth for the Alabama homebuilder who previously ranked No. 89 in 2021 and No. 94 in 2020.

“I’ll never forget when we broke into the top 100 for the first time in 2020,” said COO John Manasco.

“To see our ranking increase every year exponentially is a testament to our success in building stronger neighborhoods.”

Stone Martin Builders homes grant future homeowners the ability to pick and personalize their home’s exterior from a variety of options and models including brick, doors and paint. In addition to personalization, Stone Martin Builder homes include amenities such as granite countertops, energy-efficient appliances, smart home technology and spray foam insulation.

The company said it plans to keep growing as a premier builder in the region.

ABOUT STONE MARTIN BUILDERS:

Based in the Auburn-Opelika metro area, Stone Martin Builders is dedicated to developing aspirational communities throughout the state, including Columbus, Huntsville, Athens, Prattville, Montgomery, Auburn/Opelika and Dothan. Since its establishment in 2006, the company has quickly grown and in 2020 was ranked as one of the 100 largest home builders in the U.S. by Builder Online. More info at www.stonemartinbuilders.com.