Statewide contest for masking videos

Contributed by the

Alabama Department

of Public Health

With face masks proving to be one of the most effective methods of preventing COVID-19 transmission, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), the Alabama Hospital Association (ALAHA) and the Medical Association of the State of Alabama are sponsoring a video contest for Alabamians of all ages to share why they feel it is important to wear a mask.

Until Jan. 4, 2021, entries may be submitted through the Mask Up Alabama website. A statewide panel of judges will pick the top 10 videos, and then five winners will be chosen through a public, online voting process. The first-place winner will receive $600, and the second and third place winners will receive $400 and $200 respectively. Two other honorable mention videos will be posted online along with the winners’ videos for use by media outlets and on social media.

According to the contest sponsors, entries must be submitted by Alabama residents and should be 30 seconds or less. Each video needs to highlight basic information related to mask wearing and COVID-19, and applicants can utilize information from the Mask Up Alabama web page or the CDC’s webpage (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/about-face-coverings.html).

There is no fee to enter as the sponsors are simply hoping to catch the attention of aspiring filmmakers and increase the use of masks.

For full details, including the online submission form and release form, visit MaskUpAlabama (www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/maskupal.html).