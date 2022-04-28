Sportsplex Roundabout Construction to Begin

Contributed by

OPELIKA —

The Sportsplex Parkway roundabout construction starts at the beginning of May.

The phases of construction are as follows:

Phase 1: The contractor for the city of Opelika will be placing construction signs and mobilizing to the site over the next few weeks. Affected roads include West Point Parkway, Sportsplex Parkway and Anderson Road.

Phase 2: Installation of signs and erosion and sediment control. Work will be off the edge of the roadway and no traffic patterns will change.

Phase 3: Starts in June or July. This phase requires Sportsplex Parkway to be closed at the intersection to allow workers to complete the western portion of the roundabout. A detour to the Sportsplex will route through Lake Condy Road.

Phase 4: Opens the intersection as a roundabout while the contractors finish the center island and splitter islands.

Please use patience and caution as you enter the roadway construction work zone. Equipment, workers and delay will be expected during work hours. Please review the attached illustrations to prepare for the traffic control phasing and detour routes that will occur over the next few months.

For more information, please contact Scott Parker, city of Opelika engineer, at 334-705-5450.