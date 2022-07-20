Smiths Station Reaches Intergovernmental Agreement

SMITHS STATION — The city of Smiths Station hosted an Intergovernmental Support Agreement signing ceremony with its Public Services Provider ESG Operations Inc. and Fort Benning on July 12 at the Smiths Station Government Center.

Representatives from the city included Mayor F. L. “Bubba” Copeland and City Council, ESG stakeholders and top officials from Fort Benning. This agreement includes the placement of sanitary facilities and cleaning of all sanitary vaults at Fort Benning and Dahlonega bearing both the city’s and ESG’s logos on them. This IGSA will benefit the city of Smiths Station financially for a period of 10 years under the current agreement. Turn to A3 for more photos of the event.