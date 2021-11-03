Smiths Station Mayor, City Council to recognize 2020-21 James W. Anderson Award Recipients at Upcoming Meeting

Contributed to the Observer

The Smiths Station Mayor and City Council will recognize the 2020 and 2021 recipients of the James W. Anderson Award during their next regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 9, which starts at 6 p.m. Eastern.

The award is named after Anderson, a Lee County deputy who was killed in the line of duty during a routine traffic stop on Sept. 20, 2009. In collaboration with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the award was established in Anderson’s memory and the first recipient was recognized by the City in 2010.

The award recipient is selected based on their contributions to the overall safety and welfare of Lee County citizens as well as engaging with citizens to bolster relations between the department and those that they serve.

Council meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month with a work session starting at 5:30 p.m. Eastern, followed by the regular meeting at 6 p.m. They are held in the Council Chambers of the Smiths Station Government Center, which is located at 2336 Panther Parkway (Lee Road 430).

The media is welcomed and invited to attend this event. For more information, call 334-297-8771 Extensions 3 or 5.