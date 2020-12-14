Smiths Station High School moving to blended learning

Lee County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mac McCoy made the following statement about the decision to move Smiths Station High School to blended learning until winter break:

“Due to the continued increase in positive COVID cases associated with Smiths Station High School and compounded by the significant number of close contacts being quarantined, the decision has been made to transition to a blended/hybrid model of learning for the next four days. The transition to blended learning will also include a 10-day suspension of all extra- and co-curricular activities. Beginning Friday afternoon Smiths Station High School, along with all Lee County Schools, will be closed until Jan. 6 for our scheduled winter break.”