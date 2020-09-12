Smiths Station approved funding for The Junction

By Hannah Lester

hlester@opelikaobserver.com

The city of Smiths Station recently opened a new entertainment venue for the city, The Junction. The Junction is located right next to the government center.

During the City Council meeting on Aug. 27, the council approved several resolutions relating to The Junction.

Firstly, the council approved a resolution for the purchase of a concession trailer and equipment for The Junction. This concession trailer, purchased for $14,900, will be run by an employee who already handles concessions for other Smiths Station concessions, such as the baseball and softball fields, along with a new employee, said Mayor Bubba Copeland.

The equipment was purchased for $4,000.

Secondly, the council approved a resolution for funding for The Junction for $150,000.

“I’m sure you guys can see by the grand opening and by the events and by the number of people that are calling … to book this thing that it’s very popular,” Copeland said.

Mural:

The council approved a resolution to fund the Smiths Station mural for $16,000. Work on the mural will begin in October, Copeland said.

“This will be a great, great addition to the city,” he said. “Students will love it, seniors will love it. When it’s completed you’ll be like, ‘that’s really cool.’”

Other Business:

– The council amended the ordinance to establish a public works department

– The council approved a resolution for an application for transfer of license for Matter of Taste.

– The council approved the purchase of public works equipment.

– The council approved the purchase of a security system.

– The council approved a resolution for funding for the Smiths Station Nature Trail.

– The council approved a resolution for funding for a swing park.

– The council approved a resolution for funding for a public works facility.

– The council approved a resolution to establish a cultural activities chart of accounts.

– The council also heard a reading of the financial statements for the general fund budget for July and approved the budget.