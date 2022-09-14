Mrs. Sheila Marie Doss was born May 10, 1957, in Cumming, Georgia, and she went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at age 65.

She is survived by her daughters: Cheryl Doss of McDonough, Georgia, and Mandy (Scott) Quinn of Opelika; grandchildren: Brittany Ferguson of Opelika, Molly (James) Quinn of Canton, Georgia, and JayciMarie Quinn of Opelika; great-granddaughter, Makayla LeGear of Opelika; brothers: Lee (Karen) Lummus, Billy Lummus, Rick (Connie) Lummus all of Cumming, Georgia; sister-in-law: Belinda Lummus of Powder Springs, Georgia, and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Doss is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Jack C. Doss; parents: J.C. and Marie Lummus and her brother, Danny Lummus.

Mrs. Doss was a loving mother, MiMi, and great-grandmother and beloved by all that knew her. Mrs. Doss loved her family fiercely and would do anything for anyone. She loved to read, paint, quilt, and plant flowers and had many creative talents.

Mrs. Doss never met a challenge she couldn’t overcome, which sometimes required a creative way to solve a task or problem, but she was determined to figure it out. Mrs. Doss led by example in teaching her daughters about the Lord, love, determination and independence, and there was never a question that she was there for anyone at any time.

When she passed, Mrs. Doss was surrounded in love and prayer, and her family and all that knew her will truly miss her.

A celebration of life service for Mrs. Doss is to be held at a future date. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home will be directing.