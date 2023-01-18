Schmidt Automotive Invests $7.7M in Auburn

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF AUBURN / DAVID D. DORTON

AUBURN —

Schmidt Automotive, a member of the MAT Foundry Group, is expanding its high-precision and high-volume production in Auburn by investing $7.7 million in new, highly automated equipment. This investment will create up to 25 additional jobs, primarily in CNC machining, over the next two years.

Schmidt Automotive first came to Auburn in 2015. The company uses precision machining technology to manufacture complex automotive powertrain components and assemblies, specializing in differentials, transmission shafts, housings, module and system assemblies.

“Despite the challenges we all faced over the last three years, we at Schmidt Automotive continued to advance our business acquisition activities,” said Joerg Wilmink, general manager of Schmidt Automotive. “This new investment will enable us to establish new product lines and further diversify our product portfolio and customer base, ultimately increasing our long-term attractiveness as a U.S.-based supplier for U.S.-based customers.”

Through MAT Foundry Group, Schmidt Automotive is part of a multinational organization boasting seven foundries in eight countries, 11 machining facilities and over 2,000 employees worldwide. Schmidt Automotive partners with automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers throughout the design and process development, working with clients to create the best possible solution when it comes to design and manufacturing.

“Our region is known for having the resources needed for technology-based, advanced manufacturing companies to be successful, and Schmidt Automotive is a shining example of that,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “We are excited to have Schmidt Automotive and the MAT Foundry Group show their confidence in Auburn by continuing to invest and grow in our community.”