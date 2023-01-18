RAPA Invests Over $25M in Auburn Facility

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF AUBURN / DAVID D. DORTON

AUBURN —

Automotive parts supplier Rausch & Pausch LP (RAPA) plans to invest over $25 million in its 70,000-square-foot location in Auburn Technology Park West. The German-based company, which celebrated its 10-year anniversary in Auburn last year, plans to purchase the building it operates in, invest in new equipment and create up to 73 additional jobs over the next three years.

“The purchase of the Auburn facility will allow RAPA to continue our growth trajectory in the U.S. market and support the potential expansion of the company in the future,” said Dr. Roman Pausch, leader of the global company and the fourth generation of RAPA’s founding family.

Established over 100 years ago, RAPA is a family-owned Bavarian company that serves as a development and system partner of leading companies in the automotive, medical technology and industrial sectors.

RAPA manufactures pneumatic and hydraulic chassis and transmission components and complete systems for passenger cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles. The company serves premium automotive brands like Audi, Tesla and Stellantis, as well as major suppliers serving the industry, including Vibracoustic and ZF.

Carmen Jordan heads the U.S. operations for RAPA Automotive Division as president and CEO of RAPA LP. In addition to its U.S. operation in Auburn, RAPA has international headquarters and operations in Selb, Germany, and operations in Jintan, China. Through these strategic locations, RAPA provides its customer base with localized content.

“RAPA is a great corporate citizen in the Auburn community,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “The company’s focus on innovation and automation at the crossroads of engineering and advanced manufacturing is a perfect fit for Auburn. We are honored that the leadership of RAPA continues to invest and do business in our community.”