American Village prepares for Sweet Home 250

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER
MONTEVALLO — The American Village in Montevallo is gearing up to host Sweet Home 250 — Where Freedom Feels Like Home, Alabama’s official celebration of America’s 250th birthday, July 3 and 4. The two-day festival will bring together music, history, food, art and family-friendly experiences in a dynamic and patriotic setting.
As part of the nationwide celebration of the United States Semiquincentennial, Sweet Home 250 will serve as a signature statewide event, highlighting Alabama’s contributions to the nation’s story while creating a shared experience for residents and visitors alike. Set against the immersive backdrop of American Village, the festival will offer simultaneous programming across multiple venues, blending education, entertainment and celebration.
Alabama musicians taking the stage will be:
On Friday, July 3:
– 1 to 2 p.m. Cole Spain, up-and-coming singer/songwriter from Vestavia
– 2:30 to 3 p.m. Charlie Mato-Toyela, Native American Flute player and maker
– 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. PJ Spraggins & The Alabama Jazz All-Stars, Billboard Top 10 smooth jazz artists
– 4:15 to 5 p.m. Michael Warren, Hoover-born pop/country singer/songwriter
– 5 to 6:15 p.m. Will McFarlane & The Muscle Shoals All-Stars, Iconic master session musicians from Muscle Shoals
– 6:15 to 7 p.m. Lolly Lee, Star the 80s cult bands The Mortals and Split the Dark
– 7 to 8:15 p.m. Act of Congress, nationally-acclaimed progressive bluegrass, pop, folk and gospel band
– 8:15 to 9 p.m. Roman Street, Mobile-based Latin Nuevo Flamenco fusion band
– 9 to 10:30 p.m. Taylor Hicks, Hoover native and American Idol winner
On Saturday, July 4
– 1 to 2 p.m. Crimson Pride Barbershop Quartet, Championship Chorus
– 2:30 to 3 p.m. Expressions of Freedom Contest Winners, original poetry and song
– 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Birmingham Youth & Young Adult Fellowship Choir, Simon Cowell’s AGT Golden Buzzer artists
– 4:15 to 5 p.m. Chuck Leavell, World famous Allman Brothers, Eric Clapton and Rolling Stones keyboardist
– 5 to 6:15 p.m. Rick Carter & The Loveland Orchestra, Alabama troubador & friends’ album release performance
– 6:15 to 7 p.m. Anthony Crawford with Savana Lee, One of the best duos since Johnny and June
– 7 to 8:15 p.m. The Blind Boys of Alabama, Six-time Grammy Award winners
– 9 to 9:20 p.m. Montevallo community, patriotic music to celebrate America’s 250th Birthday
– 9:20 to 10:45 p.m. Myles Morgan, Up-and-coming country artist from Tuscaloosa
Featured Alabama Chefs and eating contests in America’s Kitchen:
On Friday, July 3:
– 11:30 a.m. to noon Cooking with Martha Miss Annie McDaniel with Martha Washington
– 12:30 to 1 p.m. Conecuh Little Chief Challenge Eating contest
– 1:30 to 2 p.m. Baking an American Flag Cake Sally McKay
– 2:30 to 3 p.m. Priester’s Pecan Pie Showdown Eating contest
– 3:30 to 4 p.m. A Southern Twist on Panzanella Natalie Gravois
– 4:30 to 5 p.m. Blue Bell Brain Freeze Challenge Eating contest
– 5:30 to 6 p.m. Cooking Demonstration with Jonathan Harrison
America’s Stories will take place in five locations across the American Village campus:
Featured speakers:
- Inventing George Washington: The Making of an American Icon: Dr. Graham Boettcher
- Young George Washington & The French & Indian War: Dr. Jonathan Hartog
- Building Independence: Recreating America’s Most Historical Room: Mike Hamrick
- Galvez and the Gulf: Spain’s Forgotten Revolution: Kyle Williams
- The Willing Raids: Brantley James
- The Words That Changed the World: Writing the Declaration of Independence: Steve Murray
- Ringing in the 250th: The History & Conservation of Alabama’s Liberty Bell: Jenna Abbott
- Find Your Story: Genealogy and the Alabama State Archives: Courtney Pinkard
- The American Legion: A Century of Service: Johnny Lippeatt
- 14th Colony: Forgotten Story of the Gulf South During the Revolution: Mike Bunn
- Perseverance of George Washington at Valley Forge: Dr. Jeff Scott
- Little Known History of Martha Washington’s Life & Times: Betty Bolte
- President James K. Polk: A Man of Destiny & Westward Migration: Dr. Jeff Scott
- The Woman Who Signed the Declaration of Independence: Betty Bolte
- “Y’all Aboard!— the Essential Role of Railroads in America’s Development: Alan Dismukes
- The Georgians: They’re Just Like Us: Angel Laurens Evans
“An Alabama Song” — Mapping the Sound of Home: Tara Stallworth
- Time Travel with the Freedom Friends: Discover America’s Story! Cameron Marasco
- Moundville: First Americans, A More Complete Story: Jessica Dees & Erinn Townsend
- Dear Denise: Remembering, Healing and Hope: Lisa McNair
- Forging Alabama: The Iron, Coal and Steel That Built a State: Ty Malugani
- Making Magic: Birmingham’s Vulcan: Victoria Hardi
- Give Me Liberty … and a suggestion: Chaotic Good Improv
- Still We Rise: The Legacy of the Clotilda Survivors: Altevese Rosario-Jones
- Dancing Through History: Nancy Moore Estes
- Beyond the Scoreboard: Stories from the Iron Bowl: Jeff Speegle and UA/AU Legends
- Smoke, Sauce and Southern Stories: The Legacy of Alabama Bar B Q: Van Sykes
- 1776 Musical: Selected Scenes: Theatre Huntsville
- The Jesse Owens Story: Alabama’s Olympic Hero: Teague McKay
- Painting a Revolution: John Singleton Copley and the Faces of an Era: Val Crofts
- Alabama at 250: A Statewide Celebration: Natalie Steed
- Talladega Stories from the Fastest Track in America: Matt Coulter
- Pulpits of Liberty: the Preachers Who Helped Spark a Revolution: Rick Burgess
- Living With No Excuses: Turning Adversity Into Purpose: Noah Galloway*
- Three Heroes, One Small Town: Randy Ray
- The Old Breed… The Complete Story Revealed: Henry Sledge*
- Service After Service: A Veteran’s Story of Leadership, Resilience and Purpose: Michael Nussbaum
•Words for a Nation: Ferris Stephens
- The Shaping of Uncle Sam: Dave Dunlap
- From the Playing Field to Serving Those Who Served: Darryl Fuhrman
- Honoring Our Fallen: The Meaning of the Flag Presentation: Boy Scouts of America
- A Lifetime of Service: Dr. Bethanie Swanson
- The Weather that Shaped America: James Spann
- Crowned with Purpose: Leadership, Service and Opportunity: Miss Alabama and the Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama
The Kids’ Zone is packed with educational fun: youngsters will enjoy, The All-Star Stunt Dog Show, Colonial games, Paul Revere’s Ride, a puppet show, Alabama Ghost Stories (Friday evening), Betsy Ross and an animated film Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (Saturday evening).
Vignettes by American Village costumed historical interpreters will take place on Saturday, July 4, and include:
- John Dickinson — The Forgotten Founder
- John Adams — “Let Me Have a Country”
- Benjamin Franklin —Words from a wise sage of the Republic
- Thomas Jefferson — The Pen That Changed a Nation
- Martha Washington — To Become a Self-Sufficient Nation
- Alexander Hamilton — The Cost of a Republic
- James Armistead Lafayette — One Man’s Inspirational quest for Freedom
- Samuel Adams — The Path to Independence
- Abigail Adams — Remember the Ladies
- Eliza Hamilton — The Heart of the Republic
- Phillis Wheatley — A Poet’s Journey
- Lucy Knox Tales of a Soldiers Wife
- Patrick Henry — “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death”
- President George Washington — From Revolution to Republic
- Ashley Bowen — Life of a Seafarer
- Dolley Madison — The Delightful and Influential First Lady
- Benjamin Rush — The Wounds of War
Crowd favorites The Battle at the Bridge and The Independence Day Ball will return, as well as a number of other military reenactments.
The Festival concludes on July 4 with a special evening program, America’s Unfinished Story: A Celebration Across Time, followed by patriotic music from the Montevallo Community Band and fireworks behind Independence Hall.
“Sweet Home 250 represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring Alabamians together in celebration of our nation’s 250th anniversary,” said Natalie Steed, executive officer, Alabama USA Semiquincentennial Commission (A250AL). “We are proud to present an event that honors our history while inspiring future generations.”
“American Village is a place where people can experience history in a very personal way,” said Steed. “To have this historic milestone celebrated at a place dedicated to preserving our founding story and teaching future generations about liberty, citizenship and service is incredibly meaningful.”
American Village CEO Alan Miller said being named Alabama’s Semiquincentennial Celebration Capital is both an honor and a responsibility.
“This is a once-in-a-generation moment,” Miller said. “The 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence is not just a celebration of a date on the calendar. It is an opportunity for Americans to reflect on the ideals that shaped our nation, and understand the struggles and decisions that faced the early colonists. Freedom, self-government, sacrifice and the belief that each generation has a role to play in preserving those ideals are hard-fought rights and privileges.”
“Freedom is not just an idea written in a document; it is something people experience through their communities, their families and their everyday lives,” Miller said. “Home is where we belong, where we serve and where we invest in the future. That is what this celebration represents.”
The setting of American Village makes the event unlike any other venue in Alabama.
“American Village was created to make history come alive,” Miller said. “Our visitors do not simply read about American history, they walk through it. They see the places, meet the people, hear the stories and experience the ideals that shaped our nation.”
With historic replicas, costumed interpreters, interactive programs and spaces representing pivotal moments in American history, the 188-acre campus provides a setting where the past becomes tangible.
Planning Sweet Home 250 has required years of preparation and collaboration among state leaders, historians, educators, community partners, performers and volunteers.
“A celebration of this scale does not happen overnight,” Miller said. “It has taken countless hours of planning, coordination, creativity and teamwork. We are grateful to everyone who has helped bring this vision to life.”
Steed echoed that sentiment, noting the event represents a statewide effort.
“The 250th anniversary belongs to every Alabamian,” she said. “Sweet Home 250 is a reflection of what we can accomplish when we work together.”
As visitors gather for concerts, historic demonstrations, family activities, culinary experiences and fireworks over Independence Hall, organizers hope they experience more than a festival.
They hope they experience a connection to the past, to each other and to the future.
“America’s story is still being written,” Miller said. “Every generation adds its own chapter. Sweet Home 250 is a chance for all of us to celebrate the chapters that came before us and consider what we will contribute to the next ones.”
A complete schedule is available for download at www.america250al.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Sweet-Home-250-Program.pdf.
For updates and more information, visit www.SweetHome250.com or follow @AmericanVillageAlabama, @AmericanVillage_Alabama and @A250AL.