American Village prepares for Sweet Home 250

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MONTEVALLO — The American Village in Montevallo is gearing up to host Sweet Home 250 — Where Freedom Feels Like Home, Alabama’s official celebration of America’s 250th birthday, July 3 and 4. The two-day festival will bring together music, history, food, art and family-friendly experiences in a dynamic and patriotic setting.

As part of the nationwide celebration of the United States Semiquincentennial, Sweet Home 250 will serve as a signature statewide event, highlighting Alabama’s contributions to the nation’s story while creating a shared experience for residents and visitors alike. Set against the immersive backdrop of American Village, the festival will offer simultaneous programming across multiple venues, blending education, entertainment and celebration.

Alabama musicians taking the stage will be:

On Friday, July 3:

– 1 to 2 p.m. Cole Spain, up-and-coming singer/songwriter from Vestavia

– 2:30 to 3 p.m. Charlie Mato-Toyela, Native American Flute player and maker

– 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. PJ Spraggins & The Alabama Jazz All-Stars, Billboard Top 10 smooth jazz artists

– 4:15 to 5 p.m. Michael Warren, Hoover-born pop/country singer/songwriter

– 5 to 6:15 p.m. Will McFarlane & The Muscle Shoals All-Stars, Iconic master session musicians from Muscle Shoals

– 6:15 to 7 p.m. Lolly Lee, Star the 80s cult bands The Mortals and Split the Dark

– 7 to 8:15 p.m. Act of Congress, nationally-acclaimed progressive bluegrass, pop, folk and gospel band

– 8:15 to 9 p.m. Roman Street, Mobile-based Latin Nuevo Flamenco fusion band

– 9 to 10:30 p.m. Taylor Hicks, Hoover native and American Idol winner

On Saturday, July 4

– 1 to 2 p.m. Crimson Pride Barbershop Quartet, Championship Chorus

– 2:30 to 3 p.m. Expressions of Freedom Contest Winners, original poetry and song

– 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Birmingham Youth & Young Adult Fellowship Choir, Simon Cowell’s AGT Golden Buzzer artists

– 4:15 to 5 p.m. Chuck Leavell, World famous Allman Brothers, Eric Clapton and Rolling Stones keyboardist

– 5 to 6:15 p.m. Rick Carter & The Loveland Orchestra, Alabama troubador & friends’ album release performance

– 6:15 to 7 p.m. Anthony Crawford with Savana Lee, One of the best duos since Johnny and June

– 7 to 8:15 p.m. The Blind Boys of Alabama, Six-time Grammy Award winners

– 9 to 9:20 p.m. Montevallo community, patriotic music to celebrate America’s 250th Birthday

– 9:20 to 10:45 p.m. Myles Morgan, Up-and-coming country artist from Tuscaloosa

Featured Alabama Chefs and eating contests in America’s Kitchen:

On Friday, July 3:

– 11:30 a.m. to noon Cooking with Martha Miss Annie McDaniel with Martha Washington

– 12:30 to 1 p.m. Conecuh Little Chief Challenge Eating contest

– 1:30 to 2 p.m. Baking an American Flag Cake Sally McKay

– 2:30 to 3 p.m. Priester’s Pecan Pie Showdown Eating contest

– 3:30 to 4 p.m. A Southern Twist on Panzanella Natalie Gravois

– 4:30 to 5 p.m. Blue Bell Brain Freeze Challenge Eating contest

– 5:30 to 6 p.m. Cooking Demonstration with Jonathan Harrison

America’s Stories will take place in five locations across the American Village campus:

Featured speakers:

Inventing George Washington: The Making of an American Icon: Dr. Graham Boettcher

Young George Washington & The French & Indian War: Dr. Jonathan Hartog

Building Independence: Recreating America’s Most Historical Room: Mike Hamrick

Galvez and the Gulf: Spain’s Forgotten Revolution: Kyle Williams

The Willing Raids: Brantley James

The Words That Changed the World: Writing the Declaration of Independence: Steve Murray

Ringing in the 250th: The History & Conservation of Alabama’s Liberty Bell: Jenna Abbott

Find Your Story: Genealogy and the Alabama State Archives: Courtney Pinkard

The American Legion: A Century of Service: Johnny Lippeatt

14th Colony: Forgotten Story of the Gulf South During the Revolution: Mike Bunn

Perseverance of George Washington at Valley Forge: Dr. Jeff Scott

Little Known History of Martha Washington’s Life & Times: Betty Bolte

President James K. Polk: A Man of Destiny & Westward Migration: Dr. Jeff Scott

The Woman Who Signed the Declaration of Independence: Betty Bolte

“Y’all Aboard!— the Essential Role of Railroads in America’s Development: Alan Dismukes

The Georgians: They’re Just Like Us: Angel Laurens Evans

“An Alabama Song” — Mapping the Sound of Home: Tara Stallworth

“An Alabama Song” — Mapping the Sound of Home: Tara Stallworth Time Travel with the Freedom Friends: Discover America’s Story! Cameron Marasco

Moundville: First Americans, A More Complete Story: Jessica Dees & Erinn Townsend

Dear Denise: Remembering, Healing and Hope: Lisa McNair

Forging Alabama: The Iron, Coal and Steel That Built a State: Ty Malugani

Making Magic: Birmingham’s Vulcan: Victoria Hardi

Give Me Liberty … and a suggestion: Chaotic Good Improv

Still We Rise: The Legacy of the Clotilda Survivors: Altevese Rosario-Jones

Dancing Through History: Nancy Moore Estes

Beyond the Scoreboard: Stories from the Iron Bowl: Jeff Speegle and UA/AU Legends

Smoke, Sauce and Southern Stories: The Legacy of Alabama Bar B Q: Van Sykes

1776 Musical: Selected Scenes: Theatre Huntsville

The Jesse Owens Story: Alabama’s Olympic Hero: Teague McKay

Painting a Revolution: John Singleton Copley and the Faces of an Era: Val Crofts

Alabama at 250: A Statewide Celebration: Natalie Steed

Talladega Stories from the Fastest Track in America: Matt Coulter

Pulpits of Liberty: the Preachers Who Helped Spark a Revolution: Rick Burgess

Living With No Excuses: Turning Adversity Into Purpose: Noah Galloway*

Three Heroes, One Small Town: Randy Ray

The Old Breed… The Complete Story Revealed: Henry Sledge*

Service After Service: A Veteran’s Story of Leadership, Resilience and Purpose: Michael Nussbaum

•Words for a Nation: Ferris Stephens

•Words for a Nation: Ferris Stephens The Shaping of Uncle Sam: Dave Dunlap

From the Playing Field to Serving Those Who Served: Darryl Fuhrman

Honoring Our Fallen: The Meaning of the Flag Presentation: Boy Scouts of America

A Lifetime of Service: Dr. Bethanie Swanson

The Weather that Shaped America: James Spann

Crowned with Purpose: Leadership, Service and Opportunity: Miss Alabama and the Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama

The Kids’ Zone is packed with educational fun: youngsters will enjoy, The All-Star Stunt Dog Show, Colonial games, Paul Revere’s Ride, a puppet show, Alabama Ghost Stories (Friday evening), Betsy Ross and an animated film Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (Saturday evening).

Vignettes by American Village costumed historical interpreters will take place on Saturday, July 4, and include: