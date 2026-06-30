Lee-Scott promotes Ozment as interim head football coach

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT | THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Lee-Scott Academy has named Jacob Ozment as the interim head football coach of the Warriors for the 2026 season.

In a press release provided by LSA, Ozment first thanked God for the opportunity to serve as the Warriors’ interim head coach this upcoming season before thanking the school’s administrators for entrusting him with the responsibility.

“I am humbled and honored to be entrusted with the opportunity to lead the Lee-Scott Academy football program as interim head coach,” Ozment said. “I am excited for what lies ahead and look forward to serving our players, families and school community as we continue pursuing excellence together.”

Ozment is no stranger to Lee-Scott Academy, serving as the defensive coordinator for the Warriors for the past six years, leading the defensive side of the ball during the 2023 and 2024 AISA state championship runs.

During his tenure with the Warriors, the defensive side of the ball has produced 23 all-area players and six all-state players.

The Warriors also ranked near the top of the state defensively regardless of classification during those runs.

In the undefeated 2022 season, LSA allowed 71 total points, or 5.9 points per game, which ranked No. 1 in Alabama.

The Warriors followed that defensive performance by allowing 118 total points and 9.8 points per game in 2023, which ranked No. 13 in Alabama.

Clay McCall, LSA’s executive director of athletics, said he was confident in Ozment’s ability to lead the Warriors through the transition.

“We are very proud and excited to have Jacob Ozment lead our football program as our interim head football coach,” McCall said. “Coach Ozment brings experience, excitement and a passion to direct and support our student-athletes. With his leadership and the support of our football staff our program looks forward to the upcoming season.”

Dr. Stan Cox, LSA’s head of school, said Ozment offered a familiar face for the student-athletes who will play under him.

“Our goal throughout this transition has been to provide stability for our student-athletes while maintaining the high standards and values that define Lee-Scott Academy football,” Cox said. “Coach Ozment has earned the respect of our players and coaches, and I am confident he will provide the leadership, continuity and commitment needed for a successful season.”

The Warriors will kick their season off with a home game against bitter rivals Glenwood School on Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.