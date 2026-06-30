Safe Firework Use: Protecting Nature, Homes This Independence Day

By Emma Greene

ALABAMA — Fireworks are a festive addition to 4th of July celebrations, but they can cause several dangers. To avoid the risk of wildfire, be prepared this Independence Day. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System offers the following tips for safe firework use.

Safety Practices

The first safety factor to consider for firework use is choosing the launch site. Since sparks and embers can travel, selecting a large, open area with little to no vegetation and substantial separation from forests and structures is the safest approach. While there is no guaranteed safe distance for forests, woodlands, fields and grasslands, a good rule of thumb is to stay around 300 feet away when launching fireworks. For structures such as homes and buildings, fireworks should be set no closer than 150 feet.

Additionally, Andrea Robards, a forestry, wildlife and natural resources Extension agent at Auburn University, suggested using a leaf blower, rake or broom to clear the launch area of combustible materials. A non-combustible surface such as tile or concrete is ideal for the launch area.

“It is pretty amazing how quickly our ground fuels can dry out in the absence of rain,” Robards said. “Even after a period of heavy rain like we’ve been experiencing, the summer sun can dry out grass, leaves and other ground cover quickly.”

For national forests, fireworks and explosives, including explosive targets, are always prohibited as part of permanent fire safety regulations.

What to Do if a Fire Starts

If a fire starts, immediately call 911, even if it is a small fire. Robards said to provide accurate information about the fire with the exact location. Before emergency responders arrive, consider anything that may restrict access to the area by opening gates or removing barriers to the property.

“Wildfires in pine straw, grasses and brush can spread quickly and may reignite after appearing extinguished,” said Robards. “Early notification gives firefighters the best chance to contain the fire before it threatens people, property or natural resources.”

Using a garden hose, buckets of water, a fire extinguisher or even dirt can help extinguish a small fire. Make sure to continue monitoring the area even after the fire is out. If fire begins to spread, evacuate the area and warn others nearby. Never attempt to relight a malfunctioning firework, as this can cause unnecessary risk.

How Weather Affects Fireworks

Windspeeds, humidity, drought conditions and temperature can all have a significant impact on the safe firework experience.

High winds can be one of the most dangerous factors when using fireworks. They can carry sparks or burning debris and spread flames if a fire starts. Many municipal safety guidelines recommend avoiding fireworks when sustained winds exceed 15 mph or when strong wind gusts are expected.

Additionally, low humidity and drought conditions can leave vegetation extremely dry, allowing a small spark to quickly grow into a large flame. Robards said fire danger increases when relative humidity falls below 30 percent. That danger increases even more when combined with wind.

“Many wildfires occur under drought conditions because fuels ignite more readily and burn more intensely,” said Robards.

High temperatures can also accelerate the drying of vegetation and increase risk for fire. When all three conditions exist — high temperatures, low humidity and wind — the fire danger is the greatest.

The National Weather Service issues red flag warnings and fire weather watches. These alerts indicate current conditions that are favorable for rapid wildfire growth. If these warnings or watches are in place, fireworks should be avoided.

Protecting Ecosystems

After the celebration, it is important to clean up all fireworks. It is best to dispose of spent fireworks in a noncombustible container, such as a metal trash can. Allow fireworks to cool before handling and soak them in water prior to disposal. Inspect the surrounding area for smoldering debris.

“Proper disposal and post-event inspection can help prevent accidental fires,” said Robards.

Without proper clean up, fireworks can leave behind paper, plastic and metal debris, which can damage soil and waterways. Wildlife can ingest or become entangled in debris, and contaminants can have a significant impact on aquatic systems and species. Cleaning up firework waste properly and promptly helps protect Alabama’s wildlife and wilderness.

More Information

For more information about wildfires and safety practices, visit the forestry and wildlife section on aces.edu.