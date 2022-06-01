Point Broadband Pickleball Facility Grand Opening

Contributed By

The City of Opelika

OPELIKA —

Opelika Parks and Recreation is hosting a Grand Opening for the Point Broadband Pickleball Facility on Saturday, June 4 at 9:30 a.m. Following the ceremony, the courts will be available for open play.

The Point Broadband Pickleball Facility is located adjacent to the original pickleball facility and houses 12 additional tournament regulation courts. Each court is individually fenced and resides under a large canopy covering. The facility features LED lighting that is available for 24-7 use.

The addition of the Point Broadband Pickleball Facility brings the total number of courts to 24. The addition of these courts will provide space for additional recreational play, clinics, workshops and team-building activities. They will also allow the city of Opelika to host tournaments with 800 to 1,000 players, up from the current 300 – player capacity. Bringing in larger tournaments has the potential to double the economic impact pickleball is already generating for the city of Opelika.

The Opelika Pickleball Facility already has several larger tournaments scheduled for later this year.

 USA Pickleball Atlantic South Regional, June 21 through 26, 750 estimated players

Estimated economic impact – $525,000.

 Alabama Senior Pickleball Olympics, Aug. 26 through 28, 200 estimated players

Estimated economic impact – $100,000.

 APP Pro Tour, Oct. 6 through 9, 750 estimated players

Estimated economic impact – $525,000.

For more information contact Laura Leigh Chesser, Opelika Parks and Recreation lchesser@opelika-al.gov (334) 705-5567.