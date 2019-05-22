Petco presents Lee County Humane Society with $50,000 check at celebration Saturday

Special to the

Opelika Observer

A celebration and presentation of a $50,000 grant made by the Petco Foundation to the Lee County Humane Society of Auburn was held on May 19 at the Petco location at 2285 Tiger Town Parkway in Opelika.

Adoptable animals from Lee County Humane Society were present as part of Petco National Adoption weekend.

The Petco Foundation investment will help to increase availability of low cost spay and neuter services, encourage microchipping, and expand the humane society’s Trap Neuter Release program.

“This grant will open up so many opportunities for our organization to assist our community not only with reuniting lost pets, but also help reduce the pet overpopulation. We will also be able to alleviate some of the stress owners feel over not having the means or resources to provide veterinary care for their pet,” said Lee County Humane Society Director T.J. McCullough.

The Lee County Humane Society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to advance humane treatment and responsible ownership of companion animals through community education, animal sheltering and adoption, and alleviation of animal suffering serving Auburn and Opelika. Since 1974, the Lee County Humane Society has worked to meet the needs of homeless companion animals through adoption and education programs. The Lee County Humane Society manages an open admission shelter for Auburn and Opelika that serves approximately 3,000 animals a year and boasts a live release rate of more than 90%.

About Lee County Humane Society

Lee County Humane Society was developed in 1974 as the solution to the growing problem of stray animals in our community. A group of hard-working and concerned volunteers took animals into their homes to foster, love, and try to find forever homes. LCHS acquired property 1976 and the shelter found its home. Through donations and a community effort, the volunteer-run organization hired staff and began adding on to the facility; eventually moving our shelter to our current location in 1990.

Lee County Humane Society’s staff, board members, and volunteers work every day to ensure we are meeting the needs of companion animals in our community through adoption and education programs. We are fortunate to be part of community that truly cares about the welfare of its companion animals.

For more information about the Lee County Humane Society visit www.leecountyhumane.org.

About the Petco

Foundation

At the Petco Foundation, they believe that every animal deserves to live its best life. Since 1999, they have invested more than $230 million in lifesaving animal welfare work to make that happen. With more than 4,000 animal welfare partners, they inspire and empower communities to make a difference by investing in adoption and medical care programs, spay and neuter services, pet cancer research, service and therapy animals, and numerous other lifesaving initiatives. Through the Think Adoption First program, they partner with Petco stores and animal welfare organizations across the country to increase pet adoptions.

So far, they have helped more than 5.5 million pets find their new loving families, and they are just getting started. Visit petcofoundation.org to learn more about how one can get involved.

For more on the Petco Foundation, visit www.petcofoundation.org and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag #PetcoFamily.