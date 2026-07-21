Mixed-use development approved for south Auburn

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT
THE OBSERVER
AUBURN — The Auburn City Council on Tuesday approved a series of rezonings for a dense new mixed-use development in south Auburn.
The development, known as The Lexington, will be built on 1.15 acres near the intersection of South College Street and South Donahue Drive.
According to plans released by developer Shannon, Strobel and Weaver Constructors and Engineers, the building will have a 7,000-square-foot footprint.
The first floor will feature 5,000 square feet dedicated to commercial space.
Permitted commercial uses include retail sales of goods such as books, hobby supplies, sporting goods, stationery, gifts, flowers, general merchandise and personal care items; specialty foods, convenience stores and small grocery stores; restaurants, brewpubs and mobile vendor food courts; barbershops and beauty shops; and medical and professional offices.
In addition to the retail space, 15 residential condominiums will be available for sale on the second, third and fourth floors.
The development will also feature 54 parking spaces for customers and residents.
To accommodate the project, the council voted to rezone the parcel first as a comprehensive development district and then as a planned unit development.
That planned unit development designation was necessary due to The Lexington’s proposed density of 13 dwelling units per acre being greater than the 9.5 dwelling units per acre allowed for comprehensive development districts.
In other business, the
council:
Announced two vacancies on the Greenspace Advisory Board for terms beginning upon appointment and ending on Aug. 7, 2030. The council will make those appointments at its Sept. 15 meeting.
- Approved updates to the Engineering Services Design and Construction Manual.
- Approved an agreement with the Auburn Game Day Law Enforcement Corporation and area public safety agencies for public safety services at Auburn University sporting and special events.
- Approved a $169,893 contract with Stivers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram to purchase four 2026 Dodge Durango AWD Pursuit SUVs for the Public Safety Department.
- Approved a $96,022 contract with Stivers Ford Lincoln to purchase two 2026 Ford F-150 Responder SuperCrew pickup trucks for the Public Safety Department.
- Approved a $107,498 contract with ProLogic ITS to purchase patrol-vehicle upfit equipment and installation for six vehicles for the Public Safety Department.
- Approved a $91,000 contract with Thalamus for a pedestrian signal at 320 W. Magnolia Ave.
- Granted a power easement to Alabama Power Company for the new trash compactor at the Boykin-Donahue Complex.
- Accepted a public drainage and utility easement from Alberta Street Subdivision for properties located at 595 and 597 Piper Ave.
- Accepted warranty deeds from Cotswold II for Lot 101 of Oak Creek and Lot 115 of Oak Creek Phase II.
- Accepted various rights-of-way from Register Subdivision for property located on Lee Road 10, also known as Sandhill Road.
- Purchased a temporary construction easement from Tiger’s Den Auburn for the North Donahue Widening Project Phase I for $22,200.
- Purchased property from Tiger’s Den Auburn at 1791 Shug Jordan Parkway for the North Donahue Widening Project Phase I for $50,000.
- Established 14 stop signs and two 25 mph signs in the Oak Creek Subdivision.
- Established three stop signs and one 25 mph sign in Swann’s Bridge.
- Denied the rezoning of 1.1 acres located at 1750 Miracle Road from rural to a comprehensive development district for the One Auburn Dumas Lot.
- Denied the rezoning of nearly 10 acres located at 1415 Sarah Lane from development district housing to a comprehensive development district for the One Auburn Walker Carlton Lots.
- Denied the rezoning of 11 acres located at 1415 Sarah Lane and 1750 Miracle Road from rural and development district housing to a planned development district for One Auburn.
- Approved an institutional use for NEOS Church, located at 665 Opelika Road.
- Approved an outdoor recreational use and subdivision amenity for Prosper at Plainsman, located at 1827 Kenai Pass.
- Approved a performance residential use for the 805 Gentry Townhomes multi-unit development located at 805 Gentry Drive.