Mixed-use development approved for south Auburn

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — The Auburn City Council on Tuesday approved a series of rezonings for a dense new mixed-use development in south Auburn.

The development, known as The Lexington, will be built on 1.15 acres near the intersection of South College Street and South Donahue Drive.

According to plans released by developer Shannon, Strobel and Weaver Constructors and Engineers, the building will have a 7,000-square-foot footprint.

The first floor will feature 5,000 square feet dedicated to commercial space.

Permitted commercial uses include retail sales of goods such as books, hobby supplies, sporting goods, stationery, gifts, flowers, general merchandise and personal care items; specialty foods, convenience stores and small grocery stores; restaurants, brewpubs and mobile vendor food courts; barbershops and beauty shops; and medical and professional offices.

In addition to the retail space, 15 residential condominiums will be available for sale on the second, third and fourth floors.

The development will also feature 54 parking spaces for customers and residents.

To accommodate the project, the council voted to rezone the parcel first as a comprehensive development district and then as a planned unit development.

That planned unit development designation was necessary due to The Lexington’s proposed density of 13 dwelling units per acre being greater than the 9.5 dwelling units per acre allowed for comprehensive development districts.

In other business, the

council:

Announced two vacancies on the Greenspace Advisory Board for terms beginning upon appointment and ending on Aug. 7, 2030. The council will make those appointments at its Sept. 15 meeting.