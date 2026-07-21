United Way of Lee County to host annual Campaign Kickoff July 30

CONTRIBUTED BY UNITED WAY OF LEE COUNTY

OPELIKA — United Way of Lee County announced that it will host more than 200 volunteers for its annual Campaign Kickoff event on July 30. This signature event launches United Way of Lee County’s annual campaign, inspiring the community to come together and strengthen the lives of local families. This year’s kickoff will include a hands-on service project: volunteers will help pack 50,000 shelf-stable meals, which will be distributed to those in need by the Food Bank of East Alabama.

United Way of Lee County will also be unveiling its new campaign theme at this year’s event. All volunteers will receive a T-shirt featuring the new campaign logo. Shirts can be picked up in advance or on the day of the event.

The event is made possible through the support of United Way of Lee County’s Campaign Leaders: city of Auburn Industrial Development Board, city of Opelika Economic Development and Goodwyn Mills Cawood.

To sign up or learn more, email Tipi Miller at director@unitedwayofleecounty.com.

“Campaign Kickoff is more than the start of a fundraising campaign — it’s a reminder of what’s possible when a community unites around a common purpose,” said Tipi Miller, executive director of United Way of Lee County. “Together, we’re creating opportunities, meeting critical needs and building a stronger Lee County for everyone.”

About United Way of Lee County

Based in Opelika, the United Way of Lee County brings organizations and resources together to meet urgent needs, support local nonprofits and strengthen the East Alabama community. The vision is an East Alabama where every neighbor knows where to turn for help, needs are met with action and every local nonprofit is equipped to serve the community well.th action and every local nonprofit is equipped to serve the community well.