Opelika approves tax abatements for Channing Street Copper Co.

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council approved tax abatements for Channing Street Copper Co. during Tuesday night’s meeting. Channing Street Copper Co. plans to establish a manufacturing operation at 175 Orr Ave. in Opelika, where it will engineer and produce induction ranges. The company will modify the existing facility and purchase and install new manufacturing machinery to accommodate production.

The project represents an estimated capital investment of nearly $1 million and is expected to create approximately 15 jobs. The company anticipates placing the operation in service by July 24, 2027.

Mayor’s comments

Mayor Eddie Smith presented the city’s financial summary and building activity reports for June, recognized Annie Pearl Stinson with a proclamation and recognized the Character Council’s Citizen of Excellent Character.

Annie Pearl Stinson

Smith recognized Stinson with a proclamation honoring her 100th birthday and her lifelong legacy of faith, perseverance, love and service. Stinson was born July 21, 1926, in Opelika and was one of 14 children born to Thomas and Betty Buchanan. She and her husband of 50 years, James Stinson, raised eight children and also helped raise two nephews.

Stinson worked as a homemaker, custodian and caregiver, serving at Independent Life Insurance, East Alabama Medical Center, Ease House and Auburn University before retiring. She has 33 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The proclamation described her as a “Woman of Valor” known for her strength, wisdom, courage and devotion to God and family.

Those in attendance also sang “Happy Birthday” to Stinson.

Citizen of Excellent Character — Darryl Mitchell

The Character Council selected Darryl Mitchell as its July Citizen of Excellent Character, honoring him for the trait of courage. A lifelong Opelika resident and 1990 Opelika High School graduate, Mitchell has made a lasting impact through his dedication to youth, families and neighborhoods. He is known by many for his work as a coach with the Dawg Pound football program where he has spent countless hours mentoring young people, teaching discipline and helping shape future leaders.

Beyond the football field, Mitchell has been a steady advocate for Opelika through his support of neighborhood pride, community clean-up efforts and initiatives that encourage a safer, stronger city. His willingness to serve, volunteer and step up when he sees a need reflects the kind of everyday courage that strengthens a community.

His recognition honors his leadership, volunteerism and continued commitment to making Opelika a better place.

Consent agenda

The council approved the following consent agenda items:

An alcohol manufacturer license request from Oak Bowery Spirits LLC, doing business as Oak Bowery.

A temporary street closure request for Trinity Church on Aug. 12.

Expense reports submitted by various city departments.

Certain tax abatements and exemptions for Channing Street Copper Co.

An application to the Mid-South Resource Conservation and Development Council for $15,000 in funding to purchase first responder equipment for the Opelika Fire Department. The expected cost of the Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) kits and new bags is expected to be $15,751.

Authorization for the Alabama Department of Revenue to collect the city’s sales, use, rental and lodging taxes. This resolution would move the collection of city sales tax from Avenu Insights and Analytics to the state of Alabama. The contract with Avenu Insights ends in December.

“In regard to this resolution, we are wanting to switch from Avenu Insights and Analytics to the state of Alabama,” said Courtney Ross, the purchasing and revenue manager for the city of Opelika. “This change helps not only us, the city of Opelika, but I feel like it also helps the citizens of Opelika. I [also] feel like there will be better tax recovery. When the state goes out to collect taxes, they collect for themselves, and they can also collect for those with whom they have this agreement. So, when they go out to collect, [by signing] this agreement with them, they will automatically collect for us.”

“In regard to this resolution, we are wanting to switch from Avenu Insights and Analytics to the state of Alabama,” said Courtney Ross, the purchasing and revenue manager for the city of Opelika. “This change helps not only us, the city of Opelika, but I feel like it also helps the citizens of Opelika. I [also] feel like there will be better tax recovery. When the state goes out to collect taxes, they collect for themselves, and they can also collect for those with whom they have this agreement. So, when they go out to collect, [by signing] this agreement with them, they will automatically collect for us.” A special-use permit for Verizon Wireless at 2002 Steel St.

Resolutions

The council approved a $2,500 special appropriation to 2nd Mission Alliance. Ward 1 Council Member George Allen and Ward 2 Council Member Janataka Hughley-Holmes each appropriated $200 from their discretionary funds, while Ward 3 Council Member Leigh Whatley, Ward 4 Council Member Chuck Beams and Ward 5 Council Member Todd Rauch each appropriated $700.

The council also approved the minutes from its July 7 meeting.