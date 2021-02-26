Pedestrian struck by train near McCoy Street

On 02/26/2021 at 1:45 p.m. Opelika Police Department responded

to the 1700 Block of McCoy St. in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a

train. Upon arrival, first responders located a 64-year-old male victim. The victim

was pronounced dead on the scene. The case remains under investigation and

anyone with information on this accident is asked to contact the Opelika Police

Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.



Please avoid the area while the investigation continues.