On 02/26/2021 at 1:45 p.m. Opelika Police Department responded
to the 1700 Block of McCoy St. in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a
train. Upon arrival, first responders located a 64-year-old male victim. The victim
was pronounced dead on the scene. The case remains under investigation and
anyone with information on this accident is asked to contact the Opelika Police
Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
Please avoid the area while the investigation continues.
Pedestrian struck by train near McCoy Street
