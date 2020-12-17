OTC to host Holiday Mini Camp

By Hannah Lester

hlester@opelikaobserver.com

The Opelika Theatre Company is hosting a holiday musical theatre mini-camp on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.

The camp will be held at the Southside Center for the Arts (1103 Glenn St.) and is open to children from kindergarten through 10 years old and ages 11 and up, though the classes will be held at different times, according to an OTC press release.

The camp will teach students how to audition for a part, participate in improv, method act and learn the combinations for dance moves.

Students in K through 10 years will attend from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the 29th and 30th. Those 11 and up will attend from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the same days.

The class will cost $60 for one child to attend and $100 for two to attend, the release said. To register a child to attend, call 334-663-4480 or 334-663-2593.

According to an OTC press release, the camp will help students prepare to audition for the Disney Descendants: The Musical, auditions for which will be held in January.

The auditions will be held on Jan. 15 and Jan. 16. That Friday, auditions will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

OTC is seeking cast members of all ages and is in need of male characters in particular, the release said.

To audition, cast members will need to prepare a song selection of 60 seconds or less and will be expected to learn a dance combination at the audition.

Auditions require a time slot, the release said, which can be reserved online at opelikatheatrecompany.com or by calling 334-663-4480 or 334-663-2593.