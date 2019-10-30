Osher Lifelong Learning Institute to host U.S.S. Liberty survivor, Moe Shafer on Nov. 6 at Veterans Day lecture

Special to the

Opelika Observer

In honor of Veterans Day, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Auburn University (OLLI at Auburn) will present “The Attack on the U.S.S. Liberty,” a public talk about the 1967 attack and the subsequent cover-ups.

The speaker will be Moe Shafer, a survivor of the attack.

The program will take place in the auditorium of the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art, which is located at 901 S. College St.in Auburn from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 6.

The U.S.S. Liberty incident was an attack on a United States Navy technical research ship, USS Liberty, by Israeli Air Force jet fighter aircraft and Israeli Navy motor torpedo boats, on June 8, 1967, during the Six-Day War.

This event is considered one of the largest cover-ups in the history of our government. The lecture will consist of a first-hand account of the events occurring during the attack and a discussion of the efforts to prevent public investigations.

Of the 230 crew members who were onboard the U.S.S. Liberty during the attack, 34 were killed, and 171 were wounded.

Raised in West Virginia, Moe Shafer joined the Navy in 1964. Three years later in 1967, he survived the attack on the U.S.S. Liberty.

After the attack, he left the military, later founding two successful companies.

Shafer is co-founder and managing partner of Harbinger National and lives with his family in the Atlanta area.

For more information, visit www.olliatauburn.org. Their regular meetings are held at the historic Sunny Slope property located at 1031 S. College St.