THE STATE OF ALABAMA

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY,

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE #: 2019-B-123

In the Matter of: The Estate of Donnie Clayton Barber, deceased

ORDER FIXING DAY FOR HEARING ON PROBATE OF WILL

In the matter of the Application of Charles Barber to Admit the Last Will and Testament of Donnie Clayton Barber to Probate:

This day came Charles Barber and filed his petition in writing and under oath, praying for an order of this Court admitting to probate an instrument purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Donnie Clayton Barber, deceased.

It is Ordered, Adjudged and Decreed by the Court that the 29th day of August, 2019, 10:00 o’clock a.m., be, and the same hereby is fixed by the Court as the day and time for the hearing on the said petition.

Witness my hand this the 25th day of July 2019.

Hon. Bill English, Judge of Probate

Legal Run 08/07/19, 08/14/19 & 08/21/19