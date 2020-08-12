Opelika’s recycling program receives check from ADEM

By Michelle Key

Publisher

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and J.R. Stabler, assistant director of environmental services, received a check for over $40,000 during the Aug. 4 Opelika City Council Meeting.

The check was presented by Abby Ferguson with Alabama Department of Environmental Management as part of a recycling grant program that the city participates in.

Opelika has received more than $400,000 from the program since it began nearly 12 years ago.

“I do appreciate all the citizens of Opelika following suit with our recycling program, it is really coming around,” Stabler said. “It is getting better and better every year.”

Opelika Police Officer Award:

Opelika Police Officer Fred Griffin received an ‘Atta Boy’ award during the council meeting for an investigation he completed in July.

Griffin developed an interest in two Pepperrell robberies and worked to find a suspect in the case, Fuller said.

“Not satisfied that this was all he could do, he established a possible pattern to the robberies and boasted if he were put on the west side of town, he would catch the offender,” the mayor said.

Griffin and a second officer were in the Pepperell Parkway area on July 29 and saw a vehicle that matched that of the suspect’s, Fuller said.

“[Griffin] developed probable cause to make a traffic stop, and contacted the driver,” Fuller said. “During his roadside investigation, Officer Griffin was able to locate a pellet gun and a stack of currency in the glove compartment.”

The suspect later admitted to the crime, after interviewing with detectives in the Opelika Police Department.

“Officer Griffin’s sense of duty and perseverance in this matter resulted in an arrest and the closure of two cases, as well as the probable prevention of another robbery on that day,” Fuller said. “His performance is commendable and has brought credit to the shift and the department as a whole.”

In other business, the council:

– approved a request from the Opelika Chamber of Commerce for the 2020 Christmas Parade to be held on Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. with a rain date of Dec. 6 at 3 p.m.

– approved an application from Supreme Galaxy LLC dba JK Foodmart for a retail wine and beer off-premise alcohol license

– approved a bid from Hudmon Construction Co. Inc., for Industrial Boulevard improvements in the amount of $2,398,179

– approved the purchase of one pole trailer from Altec Industries Inc. in the amount of $21,087

– approved the purchase of a Mako Breathing Air Compressor for the Opelika Fire Department from B & T Enterprises LLC in the amount of $45,782

– approved a proposal from AdaptToSolve, Inc. in the amount of $25,405 for the Opelika Sportsplex IP camera installation, low voltage rewire and fiber additions for the Information Technology Department

– approved emergency repairs on the Rocky Brook Road Dam in the amount of $66,400

– approved tax abatements and exemptions for Car Tech, LLC.

– approved a contract with Leadership Empowerment Strategies, LLC for the Diversity and Cultural Inclusion Initiative in the amount of $5,000

– approved an agreement with Jackson Thornton & Co, P.C. for consulting services

– approved payment of invoices submitted by the Alabama Department of Transportation for reimbursable expenditures in the amount of $257,246.71

– approved a grant application and acceptance of the 2020 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant for the Opelika Police Department. The grant amount is $14,301

– approved the Community Development Block Grant PY2020 Action Plan

– approved a request to construct a new subdivision sign in the right-of-way at Waterford Boulevard

– approved the appointment of election officials for the city’s municipal election to be held on Aug. 25

The Opelika City Council meetings are held on the first and third Tuesday nights of every month unless otherwise noted. The next council meeting will be on Aug. 18.