Opelika’s MiKayla Jackson recognized as one of state’s top college students last month

Special to the Opelika Observer

Opelika’s MiKayla Jackson was one of two Southern Union students who were among the state’s top students honored during the 2019 All-Alabama Academic Team Recognition Program in Prattville on April 19.

Jackson, along with Daviston native Trent Meigs, were among the students from Alabama’s community colleges who were honored for their exceptional academic achievement, distinguished leadership and community service.

All-Alabama Academic Team students are nominated by their respective colleges. Students selected must possess a minimum GPA of 3.25, be involved in campus activities and have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours at the institution.

High-achieving students are nominated for the award by campus administrators. An independent panel of judges considers academic achievement, leadership, and engagement in college and community service in the selection process.

Members of the 2019 team were awarded more than $64,000 total in scholarships. Additional scholarships to Alabama’s public and private four-year colleges are also awarded to All-Alabama Academic Team members.

