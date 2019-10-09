Opelika’s Expressions Design Gallery to host inaugural tent sale Oct. 11

By Morgan Bryce

Opelika’s Expressions Design Gallery will be holding its inaugural tent sale Oct. 11 and 12, an event that will include store specials on furniture, lamps, mattresses and more.

According to a store flyer, the purpose of the sale “is to make room for exciting new inventory.” The sale will last from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Since opening at its 1801 Market St. storefront in August, store representative April Greenwood said Expressions has received a warm reception from Opelika residents.

“Its all been really positive. We’ve had quite a few customers come in and a lot of people eating in the cafe,” Greenwood said.

About Expressions

