Opelika Will ‘Glow’ for Epilepsy Nov. 6

BY WIL CREWS

SPORTSCREWS@

OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

OPELIKA —

November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month. To celebrate that, the local nonprofit Compassionate Hands of Hope Inc. is hosting its second annual Glow for Epilepsy event at Courthouse Square in Opelika this Sunday, Nov. 6, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

“Last year was great,” said Janataka Holmes, founder of Compassionate Hands of Hope Inc. and clubhouse director at Boys and Girls Clubs of East Alabama. “We just lit up the square to highlight the disorder of epilepsy because so many people suffer with it in our community.”

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder in which an individual experiences seizures, which are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain. These seizures can cause involuntary changes in body movement, function, sensation awareness and behavior. One in 26 people will be diagnosed with epilepsy in their lifetime, and an estimated 3.4 million people in the U.S. are living with epilepsy.

“The main goal of this event is to bring awareness and highlight the disorder of epilepsy,” Holmes said. “I want people to understand the fight that those with epilepsy have.”

The “glow” in the Glow for Epilepsy event — which is actually more of a festival featuring carnival games and competitions for youth — comes from the “tons” of purple glow sticks that will light up Courthouse Square once the sun sets.

The Opelika Fire & Rescue Department will be attending the event to give a demonstration on what to do in the event someone around you has a seizure, and the Opelika Police Department will also be in attendance to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the release of its “S.A.F.E.R.” (Special Assistance For Emergency Response) initiative — a voluntary program created to help first responders assist individuals with cognitive, developmental or mental health disabilities in the event of an emergency. Vendors will also be taking part in the festivities, providing tasty food options for all of those who attend.

“If someone has a seizure, I want the community to be aware of the things to do and not to do,” Holmes said.

Before Sunday’s event, Compassionate Hands of Hope Inc. is also hosting a brunch at the Opelika Public Library on Saturday at 11 a.m. The brunch — called “The I Survived Brunch” — is free to the public and will feature shared testimonies pertaining to epilepsy. Holmes is partnering with her sister Quantera Vidal for the brunch, and local singer Gwendolyn Butler Johnson will be emceeing the event. The brunch is something that Holmes has been wanting to do ever since 2018, when her son had to be resuscitated twice due to his epilepsy.

“It’s a day of testimony, purpose and empowerment,” Holmes said. “I survived’ is just like my motto explaining that it doesn’t matter what storms in life you’re dealing with, as long you have that survived box checked, then you have purpose. It’s inspired by my son’s story.”

Lastly, Holmes said she wanted to thank the numerous individuals and businesses sponsoring the event, and give a special thank you to Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, Lee County District 5 Commissioner Richard LaGrand, Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey, Opelika Public Library’s Rosanna McGinnis and Alabama District 83 Rep. Jeremy Gray.

“We want to make this a day where we honor and recognize those who are in the fight,” Holmes said. “We thank everyone for their support for a cause that is so near and dear to my heart.”