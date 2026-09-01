OPELIKA REVOKES TOP SHELF’S BUSINESS LICENSE

Owner closes store ahead of decision

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council adopted the city’s fiscal year 2027 budget and revoked the business license of Top Shelf Alternatives during its Sept. 1 meeting.

Top Shelf license revoked

The council held a public due process hearing on the revocation of Top Shelf Alternatives’ business license during the meeting.

OPD Capt. Marty Paulson testified that on five separate occasions, undercover agents from the Narcotics Division visited the store and purchased what was believed to be hemp flower. Search warrants were later executed, and containers of flower buds and other items were confiscated.

According to Paulson, testing by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences determined that products purchased during the undercover operations and jars of flower buds recovered from the store were marijuana.

“On July 17, lab reports were obtained from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, which showed that all the suspected hemp was in fact marijuana, which is a Schedule One controlled substance,” Paulson said. “All five of the previous drug buys were also marijuana. The marijuana recovered from the store weighed in excess to 2.2 pounds, but was less than 100 [pounds].”

Store owner Bradley Haddon addressed the council and asked whether voluntarily surrendering his business license could avoid a revocation and the accompanying restriction on obtaining another city business license.

“If I voluntarily give up my business license because the business is now closed as of yesterday, would that allow us to continue to be business owners in the community on different aspects [without] the 36 month ban coming up?” Haddon asked.

Following discussion, the public hearing was closed.

The council then unanimously voted to revoke the business license issued to Top Shelf Alternatives LLC at 510 Geneva St., Suites 3 and 4.

The resolution also prohibits Top Shelf Alternatives and owners Bradley Haddon and Kayla Haddon from obtaining another city business license for 36 months. The restriction also applies to firms in which the company, its principals or owners have an interest.

The city’s Revenue Department sought the revocation following an investigation involving the Opelika Police Department, Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board and State Bureau of Investigation. The city’s petition cited controlled purchases and subsequent searches of the business and alleged that products containing illegal substances were being sold from the store.

Haddon and his wife, Kayla, were arrested in July on charges stemming from the investigation. Those charges are allegations, and the Haddons have not been convicted.

City adopts FY2027 budget

The council also approved Opelika’s budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.

The citywide budget projects approximately $184.96 million in revenues and other financing sources and about $178.2 million in expenditures and transfers across governmental, special revenue, internal service and proprietary funds. The General Fund includes approximately $92.08 million in revenues before other financing sources.

Sales and use tax revenue is projected at $52.3 million for FY2027, while property tax revenue is budgeted at $7.8 million.

The city projects $12.7 million in occupational license fee revenue. The occupational license rate was reduced from 1.5% to 1% beginning in April 2025. Business license revenue is projected at $4.625 million.

Hemp store regulations

The council held a public hearing and introduced an ordinance on first reading that would establish new zoning classifications and operating standards for businesses selling hemp products.

The proposal creates separate definitions for tobacco-vape stores, hemp stores, pharmacy-hemp stores and grocery stores with hemp sales.

Under the proposed regulations, hemp stores would not be allowed within 1,500 feet of another hemp store and could not conduct sales through walk-up windows or drive-thrus. Hemp stores would be restricted to shopping centers with at least three commercial tenants and at least 14,000 square feet of gross floor area. Exterior burglar bars, steel gates and roll-down security doors visible from a street would also be prohibited.

Public Hearings

Two weed-abatement assessments were also approved following public hearings: $104.13 for 403 W.E. Morton Ave. and $509.13 for 510 India Road. The assessments can become liens against the properties if unpaid.

The consent agenda also included: