Activation of statewide notification system announced

CONTRIBUTED BY THE OFFICE OF GOV. KAY IVEY

ALABAMA — Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday, Aug. 25, announced the activation of a statewide notification system to more quickly alert the public in the event of floods and other disasters. The action follows the governor’s Jan. 13, 2026, state of the state address during which she revealed $1.2 million in funding had been set aside to launch the new emergency notification system this year.

“As I announced in January, our new statewide notification system will ensure all Alabamians have the greatest access to warnings of disasters including flooding,” Ivey said. “Protecting the safety of all Alabamians, especially our children, is our top priority and this statewide flood notification system will enable families to receive more timely alerts to prepare and stay safe.”

Under the new notification system, Alabamians will be directly alerted to impending floods and other disasters through their cell and landline phones as well as through their local television and radio broadcast stations.

Residents can opt in to receive alerts from Alabama EMA in two ways:

Visit ema.alabama.gov, click on the ALalert section and complete the opt-in form.

Sign up by text message:

For emergency alerts and notifications, text ALalert to 77295.

For general preparedness information and updates, text ALinfo to 77295.

Ivey called for the implementation of the new statewide notification system in the wake of the tragic July 2025 Texas flood, which claimed the lives of 27 people, including 25 children at Camp Mystic. Eight-year-old Sarah Marsh of Homewood also lost her life in the flood. Investigations have determined camp leadership did not properly prepare for or warn the victims ahead of the deadly flood.

On April 8, 2026, Ivey signed the Sarah Marsh Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety Act into law, reinforcing her commitment to ensuring the safety and preparedness of Alabama’s summer camps.

The activation of the statewide notification system comes ahead of National Preparedness Month in September. Throughout her administration, Ivey has prioritized strengthening Alabama’s ability to prepare for and respond to emergencies, particularly as severe weather and natural disasters can develop quickly. The new system marks another step in that effort, putting timely, potentially life-saving information directly into the hands of Alabamians when they need it most.

“The watchword for all Alabamians is preparedness, and the activation of the new statewide notification system will provide the most effective tools for all our citizens to be prepared in the event of catastrophic floods and other disasters,” Ivey said. “I encourage all Alabamians to sign up for the new alert system today.”labamians is preparedness, and the activation of the new statewide notification system will provide the most effective tools for all our citizens to be prepared in the event of catastrophic floods and other disasters,” Ivey said. “I encourage all Alabamians to sign up for the new alert system today.”