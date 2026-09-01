Southern Christian wins shootout at Baker County

BY JEFF MILLER

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Southern Christian Athletics remained undefeated, traveling to Georgia and defeating Baker County High School 66-46 in an offensive shootout on Friday, Aug. 28.

The Patriots improved to 3-0 on the season behind another explosive performance on both sides of the football.

Southern Christian finished the night with 387 total yards, including 307 yards rushing and 80 yards through the air. The Patriots found the end zone eight times offensively, scoring seven rushing touchdowns and one passing TD.

Gabe Decker turned in another outstanding performance, rushing for 252 yards and six TDs on just 15 carries. Decker also went 6-for-8 passing for 80 yards and a TD, accounting for 332 yards of total offense and seven total TDs.

Toby Miller also had a standout night. Miller caught four passes for 55 yards and a TD while making his presence felt on defense with six tackles, five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

The Patriots’ defense consistently pressured Baker County throughout the game, recording eight sacks as a team. Henry Sirmon recorded two sacks, while Tucker Webb and Jake Farr each added a sack. Kaiden Greer contributed 0.5 sacks, giving Southern Christian eight sacks on the night.

The Patriots also received strong defensive contributions from throughout the roster as they battled through a high-scoring game and ultimately pulled away for the 20-point victory.

Southern Christian will face another major challenge Friday night when the Patriots travel to Oneonta to take on Lighthouse HomeSchool at 7 p.m.

Lighthouse enters the matchup with a 2–0 record and has yet to allow a single point this season, while Southern Christian enters the game averaging more than 60 points per game.

That clash of styles sets up an intriguing matchup between two undefeated teams with very different approaches.