Opelika to Host Veterans Day Celebration Nov. 11

The city of Opelika invites the public to join the mayor and city council on Friday, Nov. 11, as we host a Veterans Day Celebration and pause to say thank you to our veterans.

“Veterans Day is a special day in Opelika,” said Mayor Gary Fuller. “It’s a day to truly honor those who protected our nation so that future generations can enjoy a life of freedom.”

The morning begins with a breakfast at 9 a.m. for veterans and their families at Opelika Public Library, located at 1100 Glenn St. The breakfast is free for veterans and their families.

At 10 a.m., the Veterans Day program will begin in the Cooper Room at the Opelika Public Library.

Ronald Douglass will be the guest speaker. He is the commander of the Twin Cities Disabled American Veterans (D.A.V.) Chapter 95 in Opelika and is a 100% Disabled American Veteran. Douglass has been a member of the D.A.V. for 31 years. He assists veterans with their disability claims through the Veterans Administration system.

Douglass is married to Melanie Renae (Stough) Douglass, a native of Opelika. They have five daughters and one son, who is a U.S. Marine stationed in Okinawa, Japan. They also have two grandsons with another one on the way in January 2023.

Douglass was born in Hartford, Connecticut, while his father was in Vietnam serving with the U.S. Air Force. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in November 1984 as an infantryman from Manchester, Connecticut. In 1995, he changed his Military Occupation Specialty to Military Police. Then, in 1996, he changed to Military Intelligence.

Douglass’ assignments include Basic Training & Advanced Individual Training at Fort Benning, Georgia; A Co. 3/35 Inf. 187 Inf. Bde. Springfield, Massachusetts, U.S. Army Reserve; 8th Army Special Troops Command Honor Guard South Korea; B Co.

2/327 Inf. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault); B Co. 4/27th Inf. – Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; HHC 4/27th Inf. – Scofield Barracks, Hawaii; 119th Military Police Company (CS) – Warwick, Rhode Island, RIARNG; 281st Military Intelligence Company – Kent, Washington, WAARNG; C Co. 181 Spt. Bn. – Seattle, Washington, WAARNG; 248 R.A.O.C. – Port Orchard, Washington, WAARNG.

Douglass was honorable medical discharged in May 1992 due to injuries that occurred during his service. He continued his duties with the Army National Guard until they discharged him in November 1998 with an honorable medical discharge also. He worked for the Department of Navy, Air Force and Army as a federal employee, achieving the grade of GS-12. His federal assignments would transfer him and his family from Submarine Base, Groton, Connecticut; Ft. Lewis, Washington; Offutt, A.F.B., Nebraska; Ft. Lee, Virginia; Heidelberg, Germany; Presidio of Monterey, California; Ft. Benning, Georgia.

During Desert Shield/Desert Storm, 4/27th Inf. sent half the battalion to Desert Shield/Desert Storm. He deployed to Iraq while stationed in Germany with V Corps Headquarters from December 2005 to December 2006. He has been awarded the Korean Defense Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Air Assault Badge, Driver’s and Mechanic Badge and other military awards.

OTHER VETERANS DAY WEEK NEWS:

All city offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, including the Opelika Public Library. The Opelika SportsPlex will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is no change to the weekly garbage schedule.