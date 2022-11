The local nonprofit Compassionate Hands of Hope Inc. hosted its second annual “Glow for Epilepsy” event at Courthouse Square in Opelika on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The main goal of the event was to highlight and bring awareness to the disorder of epilepsy. Opelika police and fire officials were present to aid in informing attendees of the do’s-and-don’t’s when it comes to epilespy.

PHOTOS BY JOHN HILLSMAN / FOR THE OBSERVER