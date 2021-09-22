Opelika Mayor Signs Proclamations

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE CITY OF OPELIKA

NATIONAL POW/MIA RECOGNITION DAY

Last week, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller signed two proclamations. The first one, pictured below, was signed with Opelika Council Member George Allen and was a proclamation recognizing Sept. 17 as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The proclamation was signed in the presence of Cilvester Jiles, James Hughley, Viola Colquitt, Johnny Bunn, Mary Thorton and Sherry Jiles.

Americans are asked to pause and reflect on the sacrifices made by the military men and women who are imprisoned or unaccounted for as a result of their military service.

Mayor Gary Fuller visited with members of the Martha Wayles Jefferson DAR Chapter to proclaim Sept. 17 to 23 as Constitution Week. Pictured from left to right: Vickie Ravis, Libby Herring, Fuller, Shelby Ward, Regent for Martha Wayles Jefferson DAR Chapter, Betty Jean Johnston and Sara Morton

CONSTITUTION WEEK

Fuller met with members from DAR and signed a proclamation honoring Sept. 17 as the 234th anniversary of the signing of the Constituion of the United States of America and recognizing the week of Sept 17 through 23 as Constituion Week.

Constitution Week was designated by proclamation of the President of the United States of America in accordance with Public Law 915.

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PEACE

Fuller also signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 21 to be an International Day of Peace and recognized Pastor Carolyn Morton and the Samford Community Fellowship Outreach Group for their work in promoting nonviolence and peace.

The group will host its fourth annual MLK Youth Peace March and Rally on Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at Christian Care Ministries located at 1000 Samford Court in Opelika. The public is invited.