Opelika Main Street to Launch Retail Incubator, Downtown Resource Center

Opelika Main Street has begun construction on a downtown retail incubator and resource center in the former Heritage Gifts and Gourmet building.

The building, located at 108 S. 8th St., was constructed in 1920 and has had many uses over the years including being home to a pet store and book shop.

Over the next several months the property will undergo an over $200,000 renovation and restoration.

Utilizing the demising wall concept, the front half of the property will be home to the retail incubator and the back half will include: the Opelika Main Street office, a multipurpose meeting space and public restrooms that will be open during normal business hours and during downtown events.

In addition to the retail and office space, the renovation will also include the restoration of the building’s historic ceiling along with front and back facade enhancements.

“This new property will be a game changer for downtown Opelika,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “The new Downtown Resource Center will provide a quality start up space for new downtown businesses while also serving as an example for how downtown buildings can have multiple uses.”

The project is set to be completed in the fall.

