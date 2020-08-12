Opelika lawyer receives distinguished honor

By Wil Crews

Opelika Observer

Trip Walton, president of the Walton Law Firm in Opelika, has been selected by the Board of Directors of the American Bar Foundation to be a Fellow of the ABF.

The Fellows comprises a global honorary society of lawyers, judges, law faculty and legal scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in the profession and service to society.

“Of all the awards and honors I’ve been selected to since I’ve been practicing, this is probably the ultimate,” Walton said. “To be in the same organization with some of the top lawyers in the state… It was really nice.”

Membership consists of one percent of the lawyers admitted to practice in the United States and a limited number of lawyers in international jurisdictions. In addition to supporting the ABF’s empirical, interdisciplinary research in law and social science, members of The Fellows enjoy participating in special social events and educational programs held throughout the year.

Walton is an Opelika native and began practicing in 1985 where he began as a deputy district attorney in Montgomery before returning to the place he calls home.

“The Opelika/Auburn community is home, I love it,” Walton said.

Walton and his firm also serve and support multiple community organizations. “Our biggest fundraising goes out the Boys and Girls Club of greater Lee County,” he said. “We supports the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, Auburn Chamber of Commerce, we’re involved in a lot of stuff.”

Please join the Observer in recognizing and highlighting Walton’s honorable achievement.