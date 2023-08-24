Opelika Jeter Convenience Center Reopens

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA —

The city of Opelika reopened the Jeter Convenience Center on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. The hours for the center will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.to 2 p.m.

The Opelika Environmental Services team has been working hard to get the following updates ready for the center:

• A new cardboard compactor that was purchase and installed with ADEM grand funds

• New shipping containers to house paint, cooking oil, bagged shredded paper and bagged aluminum cans

• Roll-off containers for yard waste, trash, appliances and scrap iron

The Jeter Convenience Center is now completely paved. All recycling materials has a container which it goes in. Please do not place anything on the ground. The use of these containers will make the convenience centers much cleaner and safer. We urge citizens to follow the rules. If the rules are not followed the containers will be removed.

Please contact Opelika Environmental Services, 334-705-5480, with any questions.