Opelika Installs Electric Vehicle Chargers

Opelika Power Servcies is proud to announce the installation of eight level two electric vehicle (EV) chargers throughout the city.

The chargers are in four different locations throughout Opelika. There are two chargers at each of the following locations:

• 601 S. Railroad Ave. – beneath Sixth Street bridge

• 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail – The Marriott Grand National

• 1032 S. Railroad Ave. – Train Depot

• 205 S. Ninth St. – Courthouse Square.

“I would like to thank AMEA for providing a grant to help make this project possible,” said Brent Poteet, director of OPS. “With more accessible chargers, the community will be able to comfortably purchase plug-in electric vehicles without worrying about a lack of charging stations.”

Opelika Power Services has installed electric vehicle charges in Opelika. Pictured: Jessica Samuel, OPS; Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller; Terry Coxwell, OPS; Jessica Hodnett, OPS; Brent Poteet, OPS

Each charging staion is equipped with excellent lighting, so no matter the time of day, anyone can access a station safely. The charging stations are accessible by a Chargepoint card or through the Chargepoint app.

The city of Opelika has also applied for several additional grants to have direct current (DC) fast charging stations installed in the future.

For more information, contact Jessica Hodnett at jessica.hodnett@opelikapower.com.