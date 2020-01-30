Opelika High School’s Erik Speakman will be the featured speaker at the Women’s Business Council on Jan. 29

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Erik Speakman, head coach of Opelika High School’s varsity football team, will be the featured speaker at the upcoming Women’s Business Council (WBC) Sports Presentation Series on Jan. 29.

This Opelika Chamber of Commerce event will be held at the high school’s indoor practice facility from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Speakman has been coaching football for decades. He worked under Terry Bowden for three years after college and one spring with Tommy Tuberville. He then became the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach for Opelika High School for 18 years. He has been the Bulldogs’ head coach since 2018.

With an extensive knowledge in football, he will be coaching the Women Business meeting through football. Speakman will go through drills, plays and explain the game of football to those present. Come dressed to play.

This hopefully will shed light on a subject many women may or may not know much about. This event help one understand more about the topic and be able to have engaging discussions with family, friends and co-workers. Lunch with be provided by the OHS culinary program. Visit www.opelikachamber.com to register or call 334-745-4861. The school is located at 1700 LaFayette Parkway.