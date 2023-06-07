Opelika Environmental Services Begins Renovations, Upgrades at Jeter Recycling Center

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA —

The city of Opelika Environmental Services (OES) Department began renovations and upgrades to the Jeter Recycling Center Monday, June 5. The facility will be closed for approximately one month.

During the closure, citizens are encouraged to use the 8th Avenue Recycling Center at 600 8th Ave. in Opelika. Gates open at the 8th Avenue facility Friday at 8 a.m., and facility will continue its normal hours on Tuesday. Although the facility is typically closed at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, OES will open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please bring recycling and tires to the 8th Avenue facility during the renovations. This facility does not take trash or yard waste. Please dispose of these items properly.

For more information, contact OES at 334-705-5480.