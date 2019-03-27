Opelika Environmental Services announces changes to recycling program, closing some locations

Special to the Opelika Observer

Because of contamination issues that Opelika Environmental Services is facing, primarily with bags and styrofoam, the city will be making changes at its recycling centers.

In the past, these recycling centers have been open 24/7, but the aforementioned problems have prompted a need for these facilities being manned at all times.

Effective April 1, the city will close the recycling centers at Covington Recreation Center and Floral Park. Individuals who are currently using these locations are asked to bring their recycling to the 8th Avenue Recycling Center near Denson Recreation Center or to the Jeter Avenue Recycling Center across from Jeter Primary School. The 8th Avenue Recycling Center will be open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and the Jeter Recycling Center will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Hours of operation at both locations will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents may also signup for the city’s curbside recycling program for only $10 monthly with the first two months being free. Those interested can sign up by calling Opelika Power Services at 334-705-5170 or visiting www.opelika-al.gov.

Officials asked for citizens to not bring grocery bags or styrofoam, and to wash out all food containers. Grocery bags are recyclable, but the city is unable to take them because they clog up the automated recycling system at the Columbus Recycling Center.

The following Opelika stores accept plastic bags: Winn-Dixie, Walmart, Piggly Wiggly, Kroger, Target, Best Buy and Kohl’s. Styrofoam should be bagged then place in one’s garbage cart or with their yard waste.

For more information, call OES at 334-705-5480 or visit www.opelika-al.gov.