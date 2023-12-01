Opelika Community Theater partners with Penguin Project

BY ELESE MCKINLEY

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The Penguin Project, which allows disabled youth to showcase their talents and abilities through theatre, has partnered with the Opelika Community Theatre.

Dr. Andy Morgan established the Penguin Project in Peoria, Illinois, in 2004. Since then, it has expanded to more than 50 other theaters. The partnership with the Opelika Community is one of 13 launched in 2023 and is the project’s second chapter in Alabama.

The Penguin Project’s primary focus is to highlight the abilities of disabled youth, enabling them to showcase their talents and become immersed in the world of theater. Morgan said that often, people tend to focus on disabilities, overlooking individuals’ strengths and abilities.

“For the one to two hours the children are up on stage, the disability disappears and there’s nothing but ability being shown,” he said. “What Special Olympics is to sports is what I want The Penguin Project to be to theatre.”

The program advocates for a shift in the theater and film industry. Traditionally, Broadway and movies cast able-bodied actors to portray characters with disabilities. The Penguin Project encourages these industries to hire disabled individuals for such roles, promoting authenticity and representation.

Morgan said there are numerous benefits of the program. For example, he said, there is a need to normalize allowing people with disabilities to be able to become more engaged in community activities. Involving youths with disabilities in theater promotes inclusivity and community engagement, ultimately contributing to increased employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. Participants in these programs develop essential socialization and communication skills, addressing a critical need for many children with disabilities who lack opportunities to make friends and socialize. The program actively fosters networking, socialization, inclusion and involvement.

Marty Moore, executive director of the Opelika Community Theatre, said she encourages more children with disabilities to get involved. She also invites additional mentors to volunteer and help cultivate a strong sense of inclusion.

For more information, visit www.opelikacommunitytheatre.com.