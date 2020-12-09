Opelika Community Christmas Celebration this Saturday

The Samford Community Outreach group and Pastor Carolyn Morton will host the eighth annual Opelika Community Christmas Celebration on Dec. 12 from noon to 2 p.m. The event will take place at Christian Care Ministries, which is located at 1000 Samford Court in Opelika.

The Opelika Police and Fire Departments will be in attendance, as will Ward 2 Councilwoman Erica Baker Norris. The public is invited and encouraged to come out and show some Christmas cheer for the holiday season of love and peace with the community coming together.