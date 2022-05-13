Opelika City Schools Names Assistant Superintendent of Administration



Opelika —

Dr. Farrell Seymore, superintendent of the Opelika City Schools, is

pleased to announce the hiring of Ms. Tiffany Yelder as the new assistant superintendent of

administration. Mr. Kenneth Burton has served in the position for the past 15 years and will

be retiring at the end of May.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Yelder back to Opelika as one of our Assistant Superintendents,” Seymore said. “She is a proven educational leader and will bring a wealth of knowledge to the position.”

Yelder currently serves as director of teaching and learning and career technical education, and director of prevention,

attendance and support services at Pike Road City Schools. Yelder will be returning to the

Opelika City Schools where she previously served at Opelika High School from 2005 to 2018 as

a teacher, career tech department chair and assistant principal. While employed with Pike

Road City Schools, Yelder served as an assistant principal at Pike Road Elementary School

from 2018-19 and then as director of teaching and learning from 2019-21 before

serving in her current position.

Yelder earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Alabama State University in 2005,

Master of Education in Business and Marketing Education from Auburn University in 2007, an

Education Specialist degree from Auburn University in 2013, and her Master of Education in

Administration of Elementary and Secondary Education from Auburn University in 2015. She

is scheduled to complete her Doctor of Philosophy in Curriculum and Instruction/Career and

Technical Education in December 2023. Yelder will also complete her certification from

the Superintendent’s Academy in September of this year.

“I am incredibly humbled, honored and excited for the opportunity to return home to the Opelika City Schools,” Yelder said. “I

look forward to serving the students of this great community and working alongside the

amazing teachers and leaders of this school system.”

Yelder is the proud parent of three sons, Dezi Jr. (age 16), Carter (age 13) and Brayden (age 11).