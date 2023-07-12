Opelika Chamber’s 2023-24 20 Under 40 Class

CONTRIBUTED BY
THE OPELIKA
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
OPELIKA —
The Opelika Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2023-24 20 Under 40 Class.
Opelika’s 20 Under 40 program is made up of 20 outstanding people under the age of 40 who live in Opelika, love Opelika and have a vested interest in shaping the direction of this city’s future. The purpose of the program is to bring together young professionals from diverse professions and backgrounds on a regular basis to learn about the various aspects of the intricate workings of a city, school system, business, industry and public service to give them a better understanding of how all these separate entities come together to create a working, viable community.
This year’s class members are:
• Ashley Colquitt — Opelika Chamber of Commerce
• Austin Duran — Machen McChesney
• Brandon Hutto — Opelika Police Department
• Charlotte Brown — Auburn University
• Claire Martin — East Alabama Health
• Griffin O’Connor — City of Opelika
• Haley Wilson — Lee-Russell Council of Governments
• Holley Head — MAX Credit Union
• Jessica Bloodsworth – MenuMatch, LLC
• Joe Janning — Bonnie Plants
• Katie Whittelsey — Community Foundation of East Alabama
• Kristen Ferrell –— Auburn City Schools
• Lakieshia Barnett — Southern Union State Community College
• Laura Sellers — Opelika City Schools
• Lauren Bland Bernier — Lauren Bland State Farm
• Morgan Cole — East Alabama Health
• Nadja Gunn — City of Opelika
• Randy Kennessey –— Walmart Distribution
• Sean Lackey — Golden State Foods
• Steven Webb –— Kroger
• Theo Moore — Hiztorical Vison Productions