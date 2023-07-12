Opelika Chamber’s 2023-24 20 Under 40 Class

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE OPELIKA

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

OPELIKA —

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2023-24 20 Under 40 Class.

Opelika’s 20 Under 40 program is made up of 20 outstanding people under the age of 40 who live in Opelika, love Opelika and have a vested interest in shaping the direction of this city’s future. The purpose of the program is to bring together young professionals from diverse professions and backgrounds on a regular basis to learn about the various aspects of the intricate workings of a city, school system, business, industry and public service to give them a better understanding of how all these separate entities come together to create a working, viable community.

This year’s class members are:

• Ashley Colquitt — Opelika Chamber of Commerce

• Austin Duran — Machen McChesney

• Brandon Hutto — Opelika Police Department

• Charlotte Brown — Auburn University

• Claire Martin — East Alabama Health

• Griffin O’Connor — City of Opelika

• Haley Wilson — Lee-Russell Council of Governments

• Holley Head — MAX Credit Union

• Jessica Bloodsworth – MenuMatch, LLC

• Joe Janning — Bonnie Plants

• Katie Whittelsey — Community Foundation of East Alabama

• Kristen Ferrell –— Auburn City Schools

• Lakieshia Barnett — Southern Union State Community College

• Laura Sellers — Opelika City Schools

• Lauren Bland Bernier — Lauren Bland State Farm

• Morgan Cole — East Alabama Health

• Nadja Gunn — City of Opelika

• Randy Kennessey –— Walmart Distribution

• Sean Lackey — Golden State Foods

• Steven Webb –— Kroger

• Theo Moore — Hiztorical Vison Productions