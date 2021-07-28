Opelika Chamber of Commerce Earns 5-Star Accreditation From U.S. Chamber

Contributed by the Opelika Chamber of

Commerce

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce it has been awarded the 5-Star designation for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures and positive impact on the community by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Only four chambers of commerce are accredited in the state of Alabama and only 129 hold a 5-Star Accreditation status in the nation.

“Accredited chambers are organizations that hold themselves to the highest industry standards,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, U.S. Chamber vice president of Federation Relations and Institute for Organization Management. “They are recognized for their work to create and expand business opportunities in their communities.”

To achieve accreditation, a chamber must demonstrate quality programs, clear organizational policies and effective procedures by meeting set standards in the areas of governance, finance, human resources, government affairs, program development, technology, communications and facilities.

“We just celebrated our 80th anniversary as a chamber and I can’t think of a better present than to be awarded this prestigious distinction from the U.S. Chamber,” said Opelika Chamber President and CEO Ali Rauch. “We are passionate about being a catalyst for strengthening the local economy, cultivating leaders and representing our business and community’s best interests.”

Please contact the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, 334.745.4861 or visit the website, www.opelikachamber.com, for more information on what the chamber does in our community and how to become a member.

About Opelika Chamber of Commerce:

Founded in 1941, the Opelika Chamber has been serving the Opelika business community for almost 80 years. Under the leadership of Ali Rauch, the president and CEO, a staff of four work diligently to be the recognized leader and advocate of the business community, acting as a catalyst for a thriving economic and entrepreneurial environment, collaborative community initiatives and a better quality of life for its business owners and citizens alike. We’re building economic and member vitality through partnerships, programming, education and community involvement.