Opelika Chamber Hosting First Responders Appreciation Breakfast

By Hannah Lester

hlester@opelikaobserver.com

The Opelika Chamber will be hosting a First Responders Appreciation Breakfast in honor of our First Responders on Nov. 19, 2021, at Southern Union State Community College in Opelika, Alabama.

This breakfast is being hosted to honor and appreciate, the sacrifices and the courage of these extraordinary men and women, and will feature entertainment from hometown favorite, and Operation Iraqi Freedom Veteran, Jody Fuller. This event will be held from on Nov. 19 from 8 to 9 a.m at Southern Union Community College.

Community members are invited to attend, and are welcome to register for the event online here for $10 by Wednesday, Nov. 17. First Responders can attend at no charge by emailing Mackenzie at Mackenzie@opelikachamber.com.

The cost of attendance for all first responders are waived, courtesy of the following proud sponsors, and partners of the Opelika Chamber: