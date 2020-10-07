Opelika Chamber Honors First Responders

Courtesy of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce considers it a privilege to honor our First Responders with an annual breakfast. The event, held on Sept. 25 at Saugahatchee Country Club honored members of the Opelika Fire Department, EAMC’s Emergency Medical Services and the Lee County Emergency Management Agency.

By definition, a first responder is an employee of an emergency service who is likely to be among the first people to arrive at and assist at the scene of an emergency, such as an accident, natural disaster or terrorist attack. Typically this includes police officers, firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

“We are so very fortunate to have highly skilled and certified first responders in Opelika and Lee County that spend tireless hours keeping us safe and saving lives,” said Opelika Chamber President Ali Rauch. “Today’s breakfast is just a small token of the appreciation we have for our first responders, and we encourage you to show your gratitude by telling them how much you appreciate their sacrifice and service.”

The annual First Responder’s Breakfast is one of 100-plus events and programs that the Opelika Chamber puts on each year to help achieve its mission. This event was sponsored by Opelika Sportsplex & Aquatics Center, Renasant Bank, BBVA, Christie Ray Hill State Farm Insurance and the East Alabama Medical Center. If businesses are interested in being a part of the 2021 First Responders Breakfast, they can reach out to Membership Director Jill Robinson at jrobinson@opelikachamber.com.

About the Opelika Chamber of Commerce

Founded in 1941, the Opelika Chamber has been serving the Opelika business community for more than 75 years. Under the leadership of Ali Rauch, the president and CEO, a staff of four works diligently to be the prominent, focal business organization supporting economic growth while sustaining a better quality of life for the community through multiple partnerships. The Opelika Chamber of Commerce promotes and fosters economic and business success, maximizes member investment, while enhancing the community.