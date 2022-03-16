Opelika Based Home Builders Add Agent to Team

Contributed to

The Observer

Stone Martin Builders (SMB), one of the largest homebuilders across Alabama and the region, is excited to announce Katey Tomlin has joined their sales team. As an SMB agent, Tomlin collaborates with the field and office teams to foster a positive experience throughout the customer’s home buying process and is responsible for assisting future residents as they explore design-ready homes in Trillium or personalized floor plans in Cannongate neighborhoods.

“Katey’s motivation and confidence is an exciting addition to our team,” said Frank Plan, CEO of SMB. “Her expertise will make the home finding process easier for everyone seeking their dream home. At Stone Martin Builders, we are always looking to add agents like Katey, who listen and learn their client’s goals so they can provide superior customer service and exceed expectations along their journey.”

With 20 locations and 23 agents across Alabama, Tomlin will be working at the company’s Opelika office, located at 1996 Rocky Brook Road.

“I was drawn to Stone Martin Builders because of the company’s energy towards creating stronger neighborhoods and celebrating the achievements of our coworkers,” Tomlin said. “The Opelika Stone Martin communities offer such an amazing experience, and I am so excited to work with other people on joining in those communities.”

Tomlin is an Auburn University graduate. Prior to Stone Martin Builders, Tomlin worked under another Realtor® and recently received her real estate license last September.

For more information and a list of available homes in Alabama’s thriving real estate market, visit https://www.stonemartinbuilders.com/new-homes/ or call 334-246-0011.

About Stone Martin Builders

Based in Auburn-Opelika metro area, Stone Martin Builders is dedicated to developing aspirational communities throughout the state, including Columbus, Athens, Huntsville, Prattville, Montgomery and Dothan. Since its establishment in 2006, the company has quickly grown and in 2020 was ranked as one of the 100 largest home builders in the U.S. by Builder Online. More info at https://stonemartinbuilders.com