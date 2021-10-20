On the Tracks Wine Trail Returns Oct. 22

CONTRIBUTED BY

OPELIKA MAIN STREET

Opelika Main Street’s annual On the Tracks wine trail returns to downtown Oct. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Presented by Stone Martin Builders, this year’s event features multiple unique wine stops. At each stop attendees will get to taste a wide array of wine options.

“On the Tracks is a great Opelika tradition,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “It’s a fun way to support downtown’s small businesses while also sampling a great selection of wine.”

Live music, a photo booth and caricature drawings will also be at the event.

Tickets are available for sale at opelikamainstreet.org, at the event and at Southern Crossing & Heritage Gifts and Gourmet in downtown.

2021 Sponsors: Stone Martin Builders, Smith Kastner Wealth Management, Southern States Bank, T-Mobile, Opelika Observer, NBC Local 38, iHeart Media, Opelika Chamber of Commerce, Opelika Bicycle Advisory Committee and Auburn Opelika Tourism.

ABOUT OPELIKA MAIN STREET:

Founded in 1987, Opelika Main Street has helped assist in the growth of historic downtown Opelika through facade grants, beatification projects, small business assistance efforts and various community events. Learn more about Opelika Main Street by going to opelikamainstreet.org.