OCS Approves Stakeholder-Driven Strategic Plan

BY WIL CREWS

OPELIKA —

The Opelika City Schools (OCS) Board of Education met for its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, April 25, and approved a stakeholder-driven strategic plan for the school system.

The school board partnered with management and consulting company Lean Frog to put together the plan, and a presentation on the plan was given to the board by Lean Frog lead consultant Mary Marquart.

Taking place over the course of many past months, the strategic planning process began with determining team members for the strategic plan, Marquart said. Ultimately, a team consisting of several Opelika City Schools administrators, parents, business leaders, students and other community members was assembled to work on the plan in partnership with Lean Frog.

Then, according to Marquart, a stakeholder survey was conducted throughout the community (over 900 surveys were received) to determine what stakeholders believe are the top challenges for the school system over the next five years, how stakeholders measure what a successful Opelika graduate looks like, how stakeholders determine the quality of education provided by OCS and what the top financial priorities of the stakeholders are.

The survey reflected that the top challenges over the next five years include:

1. Addressing the mental health, behavior and discipline needs of all students

2. Recruiting and retaining high quality teachers, administrators and support staff

3. Providing students with the opportunities to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills to prepare for workforce expectations

4. Providing students with opportunities to develop a growth mindset by focusing on perseverance, resilience and grit

5. And addressing the future growth of the community.

In terms of how stakeholders measure what a successful Opelika graduate looks like, the survey revealed Opelika graduates will:

1. Demonstrate an ability to communicate effectively

2. Demonstrate proficiency in critical and logical thinking

3. Demonstrate understanding of and a respect for others in an effort to resolve conflict using positive responses

4. Demonstrate employability skills such as teamwork, adaptability, time management and leadership with an ability to work hard and stay committed to difficult tasks

5. And demonstrate proficiency in self-regulating social and emotional behaviors.

The survey also reflected that the top ways stakeholders determine quality of education is:

1. Personal experience with the schools or school employees and the quality of the teaching staff

2. Feedback from employees and universities regarding the preparedness and success of graduates

3. Alabama State Department of Education Report Card

4. The success of athletics and other extracurricular activities

5. And scholarship earnings and high education enrollment.

Lastly, the survey revealed the top financial priorities of stakeholders to be:

1. Ensuring all safety concerns are met at all campuses

2. Providing for maintenance and improvement to existing facilities as well as additional facilities to meet projected growth

3. Ensuring resources are provided to meet the mental health needs of students

4. Providing funding to reduce class size

5. And providing funding to increase staff compensation.

Following an assessment of the stakeholder survey, the strategic team performed a S.W.O.T (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) assessment to identify what the system is doing well and what it can improve upon. Next, the strategic team assessed the internal data of multiple departments and reports such as Cognia Review before conjoining that with stakeholder feedback to develop the strategic plan that was approved Tuesday.

The strategic plan defines the school system’s mission, vision and beliefs, along with outlining five strategic objectives — student outcomes, stakeholder satisfaction, employee development, fiscal sustainability and support systems —that the school system considers crucial to its success and growth.

The mission of OCS, as defined by the strategic plan, is to “Educated every child, every day.” The vision of OCS, as defined by the strategic plan, is that “Opelika City Schools will inspire and empower all students in a safe, nurturing environment through a rigorous educational experience which will prepare them for a life that is both meaningful and successful.”

The strategic plan defined the school system’s beliefs as:

– All students can learn and reach their full potential

– Each student is a valued individual with unique physical, social, environmental and intellectual abilities

– Meaningful learning experiences provide students with essential knowledge and skills

– A safe and supportive learning environment promotes student achievement

– Collaboration with parents, community stakeholders and higher education partners leads to student and district success

– Teachers are the most effective when they are part of a collaborative team making research-based and data-driven instructional decisions that promote student achievement

– Providing high quality professionals developments for teachers and staff will have a positive impact on teaching and learning

– And that all employees are professional and essential to the success of our students, and we are committed to recruiting, developing and retaining effective leaders, teachers and staff.

Finally, the strategic plan outlines critical initiatives and key performance indicators that correlate with each strategic objective and are aimed at helping the school system gauge its progress in each category. The last step in this process is the assignment of action plan leaders and teams for each strategic objective, the formation of which will be headed by Superintendent Dr. Farrell Seymore. Once the teams are developed, they will launch their plans, with Seymore overseeing the progress of each through regular checks. Marquart stressed that these plans should be adjusted as necessary as the process takes place.

IN OTHER BUSINESS THE BOARD:

– Approved minutes from the previous board meeting March 28, 2023

– Approved consideration of personnel recommendations

– Approved consideration for the superintendent to enter into an agreement with Lean Frog Consulting Services for Salary Schedule Development

– Approved consideration for a contract for April Brock, principal of the new Fox Run 6th grade school

– Approved consideration for a bid for band instruments for the new Fox Run 6th grade school

– Heard the monthly financial report from Chief Financial Officer Chris Harrison

– Heard the monthly child nutritional report for March, 2023, from Chief Financial Officer Chris Harrison

– Set the school systems retirement ceremony for Tuesday, May 23, at 3:30 p.m. at Jeter Primary School.

The next Opelika City Schools Board meeting will take place after the retirement ceremony on May 23, at 4:15 p.m.